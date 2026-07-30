As Opposition Mounts over Olawepo-Hashim’s Rising Profile in Accord Party…

Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, may now possess a strategic advantage in one important respect: he has become the opposition figure whose political trajectory is generating increasing curiosity, closer scrutiny and more intensive political calculations within the ruling establishment. Chuks Okocha writes.

With less than a month to the commencement of full-scale campaigns for Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election, political calculations are rapidly changing.

While much of the public discourse has focused on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, a quieter but increasingly significant political development is unfolding around the presidential ambition of Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

Across political circles in Abuja and beyond, there is a growing view that Olawepo-Hashim’s resurgence represents a different and potentially more complicated electoral challenge for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Unlike Atiku and Obi, whose political strengths, weaknesses and voting blocs are already well understood, Olawepo-Hashim is gradually emerging as a political variable whose trajectory is still evolving.

Whether that momentum eventually translates into electoral success remains to be seen. However, the political attention surrounding his emergence suggests that he has become one of the personalities to watch in the unfolding contest for Aso Rock.

Revisiting the 2019 Experience

Olawepo-Hashim’s current political resurgence is rooted in his controversial experience during the 2019 presidential election.

In what many regarded as an audacious political gamble, the businessman and democracy activist rejected the comfort of established political parties and instead sought the presidency on the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), then considered one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing third-force movements.

According to his supporters, the party, which initially had visible structures in only a handful of states, witnessed remarkable expansion within a short period after Olawepo-Hashim invested significant political, financial and organisational resources into its development.

Party officials at the time claimed ANN established functional structures across most states of the federation within months, raising expectations that it could become a credible alternative to the dominant political parties. That rapid rise, supporters argue, unsettled powerful political interests.

Members of Olawepo-Hashim’s political camp have consistently allege that the party subsequently became the target of political interference designed to weaken its growing influence before the general election. Those allegations have never been independently substantiated, and neither the APC nor the individuals mentioned in those claims have publicly accepted responsibility for the internal crisis that later engulfed ANN.

What remains undisputed, however, is that the party became deeply factionalised shortly before the election.

The ensuing leadership crisis crippled ANN’s presidential project and forced Olawepo-Hashim to seek another platform barely weeks before Nigerians went to the polls.

Eventually, he contested under the Peoples Trust Party. By then, much of the political momentum painstakingly built over several months had been lost.

Political and Personal Setbacks

The challenges confronting Hashim did not end with the election. His associates have often linked a number of subsequent political, business and personal developments to what they describe as sustained attempts to diminish his political influence.

Among the claims made by his supporters are allegations that business interests connected to him came under official scrutiny and that he also became embroiled in a highly publicised international divorce dispute involving substantial financial claims.

While these claims remain matters of public debate and have not been judicially established as politically motivated, supporters insist they formed part of a broader pattern that significantly affected his political and economic standing after the 2019 elections.

Eight Years of Strategic Patience

Following those developments, Olawepo-Hashim gradually withdrew from the frontlines of partisan politics.

To many Nigerians, his disappearance from national political conversations suggested he had abandoned presidential ambition altogether.

Those close to him, however, offer a different narrative. Rather than retirement, they describe the period as one of strategic recalibration, during which he focused on business, policy engagement, political consultations and rebuilding networks across Nigeria.

That patient approach has now culminated in his return ahead of the 2027 elections.

Accord Party Platform

Olawepo-Hashim formally declared his presidential ambition in 2026 under the Accord Party. Within days, he emerged as the party’s presidential candidate after an affirmation primary in which he was the sole aspirant.

What appeared to be a straightforward nomination quickly developed into a major legal and political controversy.

National Chairman of the Accord Party, Maxwell Mgbulem, subsequently questioned the validity of the presidential primary.

However, several members of the party’s National Executive Committee and numerous state chairmen publicly rejected that position, insisting the primary was validly conducted and that Olawepo-Hashim remained the duly nominated presidential candidate.

The party’s NEC later reaffirmed his nomination through an official communiqué.

The disagreement has since been taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where judgment is being awaited.

More Than an Internal Party Dispute

Political observers believe the legal contest extends beyond internal party administration.

It has evolved into an important test of whether emerging political platforms can successfully produce credible presidential alternatives capable of altering Nigeria’s electoral landscape.

For Olawepo-Hashim’s supporters, the court case represents an opportunity to validate not only his nomination but also the growing relevance of smaller political parties in Nigeria’s democratic process.

Why Political Analysts Believe Olawepo-Hashim Is Gaining an Edge

Although Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi remain nationally recognised opposition leaders with substantial political structures and loyal followings, analysts increasingly argue that Hashim presents a different type of electoral challenge.

Several factors account for this assessment.

Cross-Regional Appeal

Unlike many Nigerian politicians whose identities are closely associated with particular geopolitical zones, Olawepo-Hashim possesses a unique personal background.

Born to a Hausa father and a Yoruba mother, his supporters believe he has the potential to build natural political bridges between Northern Nigeria and the South-West, two regions that have historically played decisive roles in determining presidential elections.

Combined with years of political engagement across the country, that background could broaden his electoral appeal beyond traditional regional boundaries.

Professional Profile

Political analysts also point to Olawepo-Hashim’s personal credentials.

Beyond politics, he is widely known as a successful entrepreneur, investor and advocate of democratic governance.

Supporters argue that his intellectual disposition, private sector accomplishments, international exposure and longstanding participation in Nigeria’s democratic struggles distinguish him from many career politicians.

At a time when many Nigerians are demanding competent and innovative leadership, these qualities may resonate with sections of the electorate searching for fresh alternatives.

Financial Independence

Campaign financing remains one of the defining realities of Nigerian elections.

Unlike many presidential aspirants who depend heavily on political patrons and wealthy financiers, Olawepo-Hashim is widely perceived as possessing considerable personal resources capable of sustaining a nationwide campaign.

Analysts suggest this financial independence could provide him with greater flexibility in decision-making while reducing dependence on entrenched political interests.

A Candidate Yet to Reach His Political Ceiling

Perhaps the most compelling argument advanced by political observers is that Olawepo-Hashim remains politically underexplored.

Atiku and Obi have contested presidential elections before. Their electoral strengths, geographical support bases and political limitations have largely become predictable.

Olawepo-Hashim, on the other hand, enters the race with fewer political liabilities, less electoral baggage and greater room for expansion.

That uncertainty, analysts argue, makes him strategically more difficult to contain.

For any ruling party, a political opponent whose electoral ceiling remains unknown often represents a more complicated challenge than opponents whose support patterns have already been tested.

Momentum Is Growing

Recent political developments appear to support the argument that Olawepo-Hashim’s national profile is steadily rising.

His emergence as the Accord Party’s presidential candidate, the legal contest surrounding his nomination, renewed engagements with political stakeholders, consultations with civil society actors and increased media attention have all combined to place him back at the centre of Nigeria’s political conversation.

His campaign has also continued to project themes of national unity, economic reform, productive governance and institutional renewal, messages designed to appeal across regional, ethnic and religious divides.

Road to 2027

None of the above highlighted criteria guarantees electoral victory.

Winning Nigeria’s presidency requires formidable party structures, grassroots mobilisation, coalition-building, effective messaging and broad national acceptance.

Atiku and Obi remain influential political figures with established political machines and significant voter appeal.

Nevertheless, the evolving political dynamics suggest that Olawepo-Hashim may now possess a strategic advantage in one important respect: he has become the opposition figure whose political trajectory is generating increasing curiosity, closer scrutiny and more intensive political calculations within the ruling establishment.

Whether that strategic edge ultimately translates into votes will only be determined at the poll.

However, one conclusion is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss: Olawepo-Hashim has successfully reinserted himself into Nigeria’s presidential conversation and, if his current momentum is sustained, he could emerge as one of the defining personalities of the 2027 electoral cycle.

In politics, momentum often precedes victory. While it is still too early to predict the eventual outcome of the presidential race,

there is little doubt that Olawepo-Hashim is no longer on the margins of Nigerian politics. He is increasingly becoming a central figure in the unfolding battle for Aso Rock, and one whose growing influence may compel both the ruling party and the wider opposition to rethink their electoral calculations.