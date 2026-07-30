Degrees Open Doors, Skills Determine Success, UI VC Tells Students

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Kayode Adebowale, has urged final-year students of the institution to acquire essential digital and software skills to enhance their employability, stressing that academic excellence alone is no longer sufficient to succeed in today’s technology-driven workplace.

Speaking at a one-day soft skills training programme organised by the university’s Career Development and Counselling Centre (CDCC), on Tuesday, Adebowale noted that employers now seek graduates who possess a combination of academic knowledge, technical competence, digital proficiency and interpersonal skills that enable them to contribute effectively from their first day at work.

The training, themed, ‘From Campus to Corporate: Mastering Essential Software Skills.’ was designed to prepare final-year students for the transition from university life to the corporate world by equipping them with practical workplace competencies.

Addressing the students, the Vice-Chancellor, who declared the programme open, acknowledged that while they had spent years acquiring academic knowledge and critical thinking skills, many graduates still struggle to apply such knowledge in practical workplace situations.

According to him, the gap confronting many graduates is not necessarily a lack of knowledge but inadequate practical skills.

“A first-class graduate in Statistics may possess exceptional analytical ability but struggle to create meaningful data visualisations using Power BI or Excel. A brilliant graduate of English or Literature may write exceptionally well, yet find it difficult to prepare a professional curriculum vitae, collaborate effectively using Google Workspace, or deliver impactful presentations with modern digital tools,” he stated.

He noted that digital literacy has become a fundamental requirement for employability, productivity and career advancement in the fourth industrial revolution, adding that every profession now depends on technology to improve efficiency, communication, collaboration and decision-making.

Adebowale identified proficiency in software applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Google Workspace as essential tools that improve workplace efficiency and productivity.

He also emphasised the importance of project management and communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Slack in helping professionals work more effectively, adding that that cloud-based technologies have transformed collaboration across organisations and geographical boundaries.

The vice-chancellor further stressed that the ability to organise, analyse and present data has become one of the most sought-after competencies across professions, adding: “Professionally prepared résumés, presentations, spreadsheets and interactive dashboards often distinguish outstanding candidates during recruitment.”

Adebowale also encouraged the students to embrace lifelong learning, innovation and continuous professional development after graduation.

“Your degree will open doors, but your skills, character, adaptability, communication, professionalism and willingness to learn will determine how far you go,” he said, expressing confidence that the training would improve their employability and better prepare them for opportunities and challenges in the modern workplace.

In his remarks, the Director of the Career Development and Counselling Centre (CDCC), Prof. David Adebayo Oluwole, advised the students to develop essential soft skills, saying academic excellence alone is no longer enough to guarantee success in today’s highly competitive labour market.

Oluwole said employers increasingly seek graduates who possess communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, adaptability, emotional intelligence and leadership skills in addition to academic qualifications.

He explained that while a university degree may secure a graduate an interview, it is often soft skills that determine whether the individual gets the job, retains it and advances professionally.

“The transition from campus to the corporate world is one of the most important phases in a graduate’s life. Professional success is built not only on what you know but also on how effectively you apply your knowledge, relate with others, manage yourself, and respond to challenges,” he said.

According to him, the training was specifically designed to bridge the gap between academic preparation and workplace expectations by exposing students to practical strategies and competencies valued by employers.

Oluwole reiterated that the mandate of the centre goes beyond offering career guidance, noting that the centre is committed to equipping students with the confidence, resilience and professional competencies needed to thrive in an increasingly dynamic labour market.

He saiid: “The goal is to produce graduates who are not only employable but are also capable of creating opportunities, demonstrating ethical leadership and making meaningful contributions to society.”