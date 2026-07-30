Opposition In Disarray As Gov Abba Yusuf Consolidates in Kano

Abdulmalik Suleiman

Politics in Kano has entered a new phase. And if you listen closely, the sound you hear from the opposition is not the roar of a fight, but the whimper of frustration. “Fight never starts, nose don dey bleed.” That is the perfect description of the current situation of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

Yesterday, it was Senator Kawu Sumaila. Today it is Senator Rufai Hanga. And by the whispers in political circles, more are coming. While the NDC candidate is busy attacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf every day, the governor is busy receiving defectors and consolidating his base. There is hardly a day that passes without the former deputy governor mentioning Governor Abba. But shouting does not equal strategy. Anger does not equal structure. And frustration does not win elections.

A Government That Is Working/God’s Project

Let’s be honest. Love him or hate him, Governor Abba has moved quickly to stamp his identity on Kano. From education reforms, to healthcare, to infrastructure and youth empowerment, the administration has given the people something to talk about beyond politics. That is why many are now saying Abba’s re-election is God’s project.

Governor Abba is a man of faith. You see it in how he carries himself. You see it in how he treats people. And you see it in how things are aligning for him politically, even when his opponents expected him to fail. A man of faith does not need to shout. He lets his work and his God do the talking. That is what is currently working for him.

Kano people are seeing boreholes, school renovations, scholarships, and food support. In politics, when the incumbent is seen to be working, the opposition must work twice as hard to be heard. Right now, that is not happening.

Why Tinubu And APC Are Lucky

Here is the bigger picture that many in Abuja are missing: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC are lucky in having Governor Abba at this crucial time when Kano votes matter most. Kano is not just any state. It is the biggest voting bloc in Nigeria. Whoever controls Kano controls the path to Aso Rock.

With the NDC in crisis nationally and in disarray locally, Governor Abba has become the stabilizing force. He is delivering governance, keeping the grassroots calm, and bringing political heavyweights into his fold. For the APC and President Tinubu heading into 2027, having a performing governor in Kano who commands goodwill is political gold. It means one less headache and one more stronghold secured.

An Opposition Chasing Shadows

The NDC in Kano today looks more like a one-man protest movement than a political party preparing to contest power. When two sitting senators from Kano Central and Kano South dump your camp within 48 hours, it tells you the people with structure have read the handwriting on the wall. They left because they believe Governor Abba is the future of Kano politics. They left because in politics, people follow where power and projects are.

Comrade Gwarzo’s daily attacks on Governor Abba show a man who is yet to come to terms with his new reality. Instead of building a party structure in the 44 LGAs, instead of presenting an alternative agenda to the people of Kano, the strategy appears to be: “mention Abba every day and hope something sticks.” That is not opposition. That is obsession. “Fight never starts, nose don dey bleed.” You cannot claim you are ready for a political battle when your own corner men are leaving you.

What Kano People Want

Kano people are politically sophisticated. They voted for change in 2023, and they will judge every politician by results in 2027. They are not interested in noise. They want jobs, security, affordable food, and good governance. If the opposition wants to be taken seriously, it must do three things:

1. Build structure: A party that exists only on Facebook and in press statements cannot defeat a sitting governor with grassroots machinery and now, sitting senators.

2. Offer alternatives: Criticize, yes. But also tell Kano people what you will do differently and better.

3. Unite: An opposition in disarray is a gift to the incumbent. As long as the NDC is busy fighting itself and chasing shadows, Governor Abba will continue to consolidate.

The truth is simple. Governor Abba is consolidating. The opposition is disintegrating. Senator Kawo has gone. Senator Hanga has gone. More are coming.

You cannot win an election by waking up every morning to abuse the man in power. You win by convincing the voter that you are a better option. Until the NDC and Comrade Gwarzo understand this, the “fight never start, and nose don bleed”.

* Suleiman is a media analyst based in Abuja