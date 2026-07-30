Just In: Three Bandits Killed as DSS, Forest Guards Rescue Nine Abducted Victims in Kwara

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), working alongside the Kwara State Forest Guards, local hunters and vigilantes, have killed three suspected bandits and rescued nine abducted victims during an intelligence-led operation in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The operation, which culminated in a fierce gun battle, was carried out in the Obbo Aiyegunle, Ejiu Ora and Osi axis of Ekiti LGA, a border area between Kwara and Ekiti states.

The rescued victims were said to include farmers who were abducted from their farmlands as well as other victims who had earlier been kidnapped in neighbouring Ekiti State.

According to available information, the victims regained their freedom after the suspected kidnappers came under heavy gunfire from the security operatives and were forced to flee, abandoning their captives.

Speaking on Wednesday, Chief Press Secretary to the chairman of Ekiti LGA Prince Dada Sunday, confirmed the operation.

He said intelligence gathered by security agencies led to the successful rescue mission.

Sunday said the kidnappers numbering more than 10 had assembled victims abducted from different locations before they were overwhelmed by the security operatives.

He disclosed that one of the victims sustained serious head injuries after he was cut with a machete while resisting abduction.

One of the rescued victims, Umaru Muazu of Obbo Aiyegunle, recounted their ordeal, saying armed men suddenly emerged and seized him and his son.

“They came from nowhere and pointed a gun to my head. Four of them took me and my son. They also took my friend’s motorcycle before marching us into the bush,” he recounted. Another rescued farmer, Ibrahim Danga, said the victims had been held captive before security operatives arrived and engaged the kidnappers.

A member of the Kwara Forest Guards, Owolabi Adebayo, confirmed that the operation was intelligence-driven.

“We neutralised three of them and rescued nine victims. They were heavily armed and possessed different types of firearms. We need more operational equipment, including body armour, binoculars, night vision goggles, walkie talkies and ammunition to effectively confront them,” he declared.