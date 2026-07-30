  • Thursday, 30th July, 2026

Breaking: Former Finance Minister, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, is Dead

Breaking | 4 seconds ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and the Sardaunan Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, is dead.

Family sources confirmed to THISDAY on Thursday that the elder statesman passed away in Abuja. He was aged 87.

Alhaji served as Minister of State, Budget and Planning in 1988. He later served as
Minister of Finance between 1990 and 1991 during the administration of former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

He later represented Nigeria as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 1992 to 1996, where he helped deepen bilateral relations.

A career civil servant, Alhaji Alhaji rose through the ranks to Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Finance, Trade, Industries and National Planning.

As the Sardaunan Sokoto, he held one of the most revered traditional titles in the Sokoto Caliphate. He was turbaned in 1990, succeeding the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello. In that role, he was a bridge between government, the traditional institution and the people.

The family said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course in accordance with Islamic rites.

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