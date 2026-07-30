Rotary District 9111 Gov Felicitates Senator  Bamidele on His Birthday

The District Governor of Rotary International District 9111, Bukola Bakare, has congratulated the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

In a congratulatory message, Bakare described Senator Bamidele, who is Chairman of the South-West Caucus of the National Assembly, as an exceptional statesman, visionary leader, and dedicated public servant whose commitment to nation-building continues to inspire Nigerians.

She commended the Senate leader for his unwavering dedication to democratic governance, legislative excellence, and the promotion of policies that advance national development and improve the lives of citizens.

According to the District Governor, Senator Bamidele has consistently demonstrated purposeful leadership, integrity, and a genuine passion for community development, making him a respected voice in public service.

Bakare noted that beyond his legislative responsibilities, Bamidele has continued to champion initiatives that promote education, youth empowerment, healthcare, and sustainable community development, leaving a positive impact on countless lives. These are Rotary’s ideals which set him apart as a worthy partner of Rotary International.

She further stated that true leadership is measured not only by the offices one occupies but by the positive and lasting difference made in the lives of people and communities.

On behalf of the leadership and members of Rotary International District 9111, Bakare wished Senator Bamidele continued good health, divine wisdom, renewed strength, and many more years of impactful service to Ekiti State, the South-West, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She said:“As you celebrate another year of life, may God continue to grant you the grace, wisdom, and strength to serve our nation with distinction. We wish you a joyful birthday and many more years of meaningful accomplishments,” she said.