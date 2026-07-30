Police Confirm Killing of 13 in Attack on Efeyi Community in  Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command yesterday confirmed the death of 13 people after an early Tuesday attack on Efeyi community in Ugboju, Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edet Udeme, said that the attack occurred in Efeyi community and that the police tactical teams and other security agencies had been deployed to the area to restore normalcy and prevent further attacks.

The Command also assured residents that efforts are underway to apprehend those responsible, adding that 13 bodies have been recovered while several other residents sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack.

The injured victims were receiving medical attention as at the time of this report, while residents and emergency responders continue the search and rescue efforts in the affected community. The incident has also forced many families to flee their homes for safety.

Local sources said the heavily armed attackers invaded the community before dawn, opening fire on residents and leaving behind trails of destruction.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has expressed grief over the attack on the Efeyi community in Ugboju by suspected armed herders in the early hours of yesterday.

He said the bandits must pay for their crime against the peaceful people of the state.

The governor, however, appreciated the Benue State Police Command under the command of Cletus CN Nwadiogbu for its quick response, which resulted in the neutralisation of two bandits in the area suspected to have taken part in the unfortunate incident.

Scores of persons have been murdered, with many others sustaining various degrees of injuries, as suspected armed herdsmen launched yet another attack on the Efeyi community in Ugboju.

Following reports of the incident, men of the Benue State Police Command deployed their men to trace the bandits.

“A fire exchange occurred as the police closed in on the bandits, and two of the bandits who were apparently manned to provide cover for others to escape got neutralised,” the CPS to the governor, Tersoo Kula, said.

The governor said his administration would continue to support the security agencies to ensure those who attack the state are spoken to in the language they understand.

According to him, “Benue land is for Benue people. Those who think they can come and push the people away and take over should think twice.

“Our people are peaceful, hardworking, and peaceful. I was elected to protect them, and I must do everything legitimately possible to ensure my people are protected, and our land is secured.”