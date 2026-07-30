NIDCOM Honours Prof. Sulaiman With 2026  National Diaspora Merit Award

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has honoured a Nigerian-born, American-Canadian-trained neurosurgeon and pioneer Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun (FUHSI), Prof. Wale Sulaiman, with the 2026 National Diaspora Merit Award (NDMA).

Also, Prof. Sulaiman, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State was honoured with the Outstanding Leadership Award by the Kwara State Association of Nigeria in North America (KSANG) for his humanitarian service, professional excellence and community development.

This was contained in a letter of confirmation by NiDCOM and signed by its Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Ilorin.

The commission said that the award was in recognition of Sulaiman’s outstanding contributions to healthcare and humanitarian service.

It also described Sulaiman as a deserving recipient of the award for his significant contributions to healthcare and humanitarian service, as well as his role as a model for other Nigerians in the Diaspora.

According to NiDCOM, the National Diaspora Merit Award is designed to recognise and celebrate Nigerians in the Diaspora who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields and contributed significantly to Nigeria’s development.

The commission noted that the Federal Government designated July 25 annually as National Diaspora Day to recognise and celebrate the estimated 20 million Nigerians living in the Diaspora and their contributions to national development.

NiDCOM further stated that the award celebrates exceptional Nigerians whose professional achievements, humanitarian contributions and commitment to national development have helped project Nigeria positively on the global stage.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa said that the award was presented by the representative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Sulaiman had been previously recognised among the +600 Nigerian Diaspora Icons at 60, a special initiative celebrating Nigerians who have distinguished themselves through professional excellence and contributions to national and global development.

He has remained actively committed to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

During his tenure as Chairman of Neurosurgery at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans, United States, he voluntarily accepted a 25 per cent reduction in salary to create time to return to Nigeria regularly and provide specialist medical care.

Through his humanitarian and professional initiatives, he has provided free neurosurgical and spine care to Nigerians, supported the training and development of medical students, resident doctors and fellows, facilitated opportunities for Nigerian doctors to undertake specialist training in the United States, and promoted collaborations between international healthcare institutions and Nigerian medical professionals.

His medical outreach programmes have also provided free medical and surgical interventions to thousands of beneficiaries in underserved communities, contributing to improved access to specialist healthcare.

Sulaiman was previously conferred with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by former President Muhammadu Buhari, in recognition of his contribution to national development and humanitarian service.

In recognition of his leadership and experience in medical education and healthcare development, President Tinubu appointed him as the pioneer Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun (FUHSI) in June 2024.