UN Deputy Chief Urges African Leaders to Translate Commitments into Action

Funmi Ogundare

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, has called on African leaders to move beyond commitments and focus on measurable action capable of transforming the continent’s development landscape.

She made this known recently at the fifth Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS 2026) with the theme: ‘Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies’.

It was co-convened by Sterling One Foundation, the United Nations in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, as well as the Lagos State Government.

Mohamed noted that Africa possesses the talent, innovation and entrepreneurial capacity to build a more prosperous future but requires bold leadership, strategic investments, and stronger partnerships to unlock its full potential.

According to her, “Financing for development goes beyond mobilising resources, stressing that it should create opportunities, strengthen resilience, and ensure that no one is left behind.

In his remarks, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to implementing policies that would attract investment, strengthen investor confidence, and drive inclusive economic growth.

He said achieving Africa’s development aspirations would require innovative financing, sound governance and sustained collaboration among governments, the private sector, development partners and civil society.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said Africa’s future would depend on investments in people, infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable enterprises.

He added: “ Lagos would continue to provide a platform for partnerships capable of driving meaningful development outcomes across the continent.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, described ASIS as more than a conference, saying it has evolved into a platform that catalyses action through strategic partnerships.

She stated that the summit reaffirmed Africa’s capacity to shape its future through collaboration, innovative financing and sustained commitment to implementation.

According to her, every partnership and commitment made during the summit brings the continent closer to building resilient economies and improving the lives of millions of Africans.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Africa Social Impact Network (ASIN) Advisory Board, Prof. Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, explained that the launch of ASIN would help institutionalise collaboration among governments, development institutions, businesses, academia, philanthropists and investors beyond the annual summit.

He noted that the network would promote knowledge sharing, mobilise financing and support the implementation of initiatives capable of translating ideas into measurable outcomes for Africa’s long-term economic transformation.