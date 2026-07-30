Nigeria Seeks AUDA-NEPAD Backing to Unlock Economic Opportunities for Youth, Women

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has intensified its push for greater continental development support, calling on the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) to prioritise the country in the implementation of the African Demographic Dividend Programme and other strategic initiatives aimed at expanding economic opportunities for young people and women.

The appeal came as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, held talks with the Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD, Ms. Nardos Bekele-Thomas, on the sidelines of the African Union Executive Council Meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where African leaders reviewed progress on the continent’s development agenda and preparations for the upcoming African Union Summit.

Making Nigeria’s case, Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed that with more than 70 per cent of the country’s population made up of young people, there was an urgent need for increased investment in programmes that would harness the country’s demographic advantage and transform it into sustainable economic growth.

She urged AUDA-NEPAD to place Nigeria at the forefront of implementing the African Demographic Dividend Programme, arguing that such support would help create jobs, strengthen entrepreneurship, build resilient communities and promote inclusive development.

The minister also sought greater collaboration in women empowerment and private sector development, describing both sectors as indispensable to achieving broad-based economic transformation in Africa’s most populous nation.

According to her, stronger coordination between the AUDA-NEPAD Continental Secretariat and the agency’s National Focal Office in Abuja would ensure more effective implementation of development projects and maximise their impact.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu commended AUDA-NEPAD for its interventions in human capital development, particularly the successful mobilisation of $100 million for the African Demographic Dividend Programme, which she described as a major milestone in advancing Africa’s development aspirations.

She also praised Bekele-Thomas for what she described as her visionary leadership in driving the implementation of flagship projects under the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan (STYIP) of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The minister further applauded the AUDA-NEPAD chief for mobilising significant resources through partnerships involving governments, development agencies, the private sector, philanthropic organisations and civil society groups across Africa.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s historic relationship with the continental agency, Odumegwu-Ojukwu recalled that the country was among the founding members of the former New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), which later evolved into AUDA-NEPAD.

She pledged Nigeria’s continued support for the agency, including the country’s annual voluntary financial contributions to sustain its core programmes and development interventions.

Responding, Bekele-Thomas welcomed Nigeria’s renewed commitment to the agency and pledged AUDA-NEPAD’s continued support for the country’s development priorities.

“As Africa’s premier development agency, we are excited to deepen our collaboration with Nigeria, working together to create new economic opportunities, empower communities and translate the aspirations of Agenda 2063 into tangible benefits for the people,” she said.

The renewed engagement comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to tackle high youth unemployment, deepen women’s participation in the economy and leverage its demographic profile to drive long-term growth. Successive governments have identified youth development, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and private sector expansion as critical pillars for achieving inclusive economic development.

AUDA-NEPAD, the African Union’s technical implementation agency, plays a central role in coordinating development programmes across the continent, mobilising investments, strengthening institutional capacity and supporting member states in implementing the goals of Agenda 2063, the AU’s long-term blueprint for transforming Africa into a prosperous, integrated and peaceful continent.

Nigeria’s renewed appeal is also expected to reinforce its leadership role within the African Union while positioning the country to benefit from continental initiatives designed to accelerate economic transformation, improve human capital development and create employment opportunities for millions of young Africans.