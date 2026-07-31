Joint Security Forces Rescue 9 Abducted Victims, Kill 3 Bandits in Kwara

. New AIG, Zone 8, warns criminals to stay away from Kogi , Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Nine persons abducted by suspected terrorists in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have been rescued, while three bandits were killed during a joint security forces operations in the local government.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Ekiti Local Government Council Chairman, Prince Dada Sunday, stated that the rescue operation was carried out in the Obbo-Aiyegunle, Ejiu-Ora and Osi axis of Ekiti LGA bordering Ekiti State and Kogi State.

He said that the operation was conducted by the recently recruited Forest Guards in the state in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, local hunters and vigilance groups.

According to security sources, the victims were abducted from Eju community and were being moved through the bush towards Niger State before the security team intercepted them.

One of the rescued victims, Umaru Muazu of Obbo Aiyegunle, said the attack occurred around 4:57p.m.

“Men came from nowhere and put a gun to my head. Four of them took me and my son. Fear gripped me and I fell to the ground. They also took my friend’s motorcycle and kidnapped us,” he said.

Another rescued farmer, Ibrahim Danga, also of Obbo Aiyegunle, confirmed they were held briefly before the security forces arrived.

Owolabi Adebayo, a member of the Kwara Forest Guards, said the team had been on intelligence-driven bush combing when they engaged the terrorists.

“We neutralised three of them and rescued nine people. One of the victims is receiving treatment for injuries,” Adebayo said.

He added that the bandits were better armed.

“There is no type of firearm that is not in their hand. We need more equipment such as body armor, binoculars, night goggles, walkie-talkies and more ammunition to confront them,” he added

The Chief Security Officer of Ekiti LGA, Agbemuko Gabriel, commended the forest guards for their efforts.

“What they did for us two days ago, they are the ones that helped us rescue those people that were kidnapped along Ora-Yetoro axis.

They have been doing enough security and intelligence work for us and we are happy for that,” Gabriel said.

Footage from the scene showed security operatives with several motorcycles allegedly recovered from the bandits, while the nine rescued persons were paraded.

The development comes as the federal government moves to strengthen the fight against banditry and kidnapping.

It was also disclosed that a new Army battalion has been approved for Umaro in Kwara South to bolster security operations in the area.

Authorities say bush combing and joint patrols will continue in Kwara South and border communities to prevent further attacks on farming communities.

Meanwhile,

The new Assistant Inspector General(AIG) of Police , Zone 8, Betty Isokpan, yesterday warned the criminal elements within Kogi and Kwara states to relocate now, saying that security operatives will no longer condone any act inimical to peace and tranquility in the zone.

Isokpan gave this warning while speaking with journalists shortly after her resumption as the first female AIG and 31st at the Zone 8 headquarters in Lokoja.

According to her, if we all are law abiding, there will be peace every , noting that the security operatives in Nigeria will not accept any act of indiscipline or crimes capable of undermining peace in the zone.

She explained that since the coming on board of the new IG, Disu Olatunji, the war against criminal elements has been intensified, stressing that it has been different approach to the policing across the country.

The AIG stated that those criminal elements who refused to rescind their bad habits will have gate of prisons open for them.

She warned that Kogi and Kwara State will no longer be a safe haven for them, noting that anyone caught will be made to face the wrath of law.

In a related development, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police(CP), Naziru Kankafori, has handed over letters of commendations for no fewer than 35 gallants officers who had served that various ,command, division and units meritoriously.

Kankafori explained that the move was aimed at encouraging other officers of the command to do well in their various duty posts.

The CP noted that the operatives command had, over the time, encaged in all forms of activities in combating criminal activities ,fight against Kidnaping, and Banditry, noting that the command has not been found wanting.

He commended the Kogi State governor ,Usman Ododo, who has made the environment conducive for the security agencies in the State to operate.

The Police boss also lauded the collaborative efforts of all security agencies and the Vigilance group for the good job they are doing in the State.