Abubakar: The Man Who Chooses Nation over Power

In a nation where political figures often remain subjects of fierce ideological contestation long after leaving office, one man continues to command an unusual level of bipartisan respect across generations and political divides. He is ex-Head of State who midwived the Fourth Republic, General Abdulsalami Abubakar. Deji Elumoye reports.

The launch of three books chronicling the life and public service of General Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd), was far more than a literary event. It became a national affirmation of a statesman whose brief 11-month administration fundamentally altered Nigeria’s democratic trajectory and whose influence continues to shape conversations around peace, leadership and national cohesion.

Held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja to coincide with his 84th birthday, the event drew an extraordinary assembly of Nigeria’s political, traditional and business elite. The attendance of serving and former Presidents, Vice Presidents, federal lawmakers, traditional rulers, business leaders and African statesmen transformed the occasion into what many observers described as a celebration of democratic statesmanship rather than merely a book presentation.

A Rare Consensus in Nigerian Politics

One of the most remarkable aspects of the gathering was the convergence of political voices that rarely speak from the same platform with such unanimity.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, praised Abdulsalami as a leader whose life has been defined by duty, moderation, courage and an unwavering commitment to public service.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan went even further, arguing that Nigeria’s democratic stability owes a considerable debt to Abdulsalami’s decision to hand over power to an elected civilian government in 1999.

Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki echoed the sentiment, describing Abdulsalami as a leader who deliberately placed national interest above personal ambition at a defining moment in Nigeria’s history.

Taken together, these tributes reveal a rare political consensus: irrespective of ideological differences, many of Nigeria’s leading figures agree that the peaceful transition supervised by Abdulsalami remains one of the country’s most consequential democratic milestones.

Power of Restraint

Unlike many military rulers whose tenures became synonymous with prolonged transitions or constitutional uncertainty, Abdulsalami’s government is frequently remembered for the speed with which it fulfilled its promise to restore democratic governance.

Political historians often point to this restraint as the defining characteristic of his leadership. Rather than consolidating power, he accelerated constitutional reforms, organised elections and transferred authority to an elected civilian administration.

That decision has increasingly become central to his public legacy, particularly as democratic institutions across Africa continue to grapple with constitutional crises and military interventions.

Beyond the Presidency

Although he left office more than two decades ago, Abdulsalami has maintained significant relevance through quiet diplomacy rather than partisan politics.

As Chairman of the National Peace Committee, he has repeatedly served as a trusted mediator during Nigeria’s election cycles, encouraging political actors to embrace dialogue, restraint and peaceful conduct.

This elder statesman role has elevated him beyond the confines of military history into the broader space of democratic institution-building.

Building a Legacy Institution

Perhaps the most forward-looking outcome of the event was the unveiling of the Abdulsalami Abubakar Africa Resource Centre (AAARC). The proposed institution is envisioned as a platform for advancing peacebuilding, democratic governance, leadership development and conflict resolution across Africa.

The Federal Government signalled its confidence in the initiative by announcing support for its development, including the allocation of land in Abuja and funding for construction.

The fundraising effort also reflected strong institutional confidence, attracting pledges approaching ₦2 billion from government and private sector leaders, including major Nigerian business groups and philanthropists.

Three Books, One Narrative

The three books unveiled during the ceremony collectively present different dimensions of Abdulsalami’s life and public service.

His autobiography, Call of Duty, offers a personal account of leadership during one of Nigeria’s most delicate political transitions.

The companion volume, Nigeria’s Grand Patriot, examines his contributions to nation-building, while the Festschrift, Mediating for Peace in Africa, focuses on his extensive work in conflict mediation and diplomacy across the continent.

Together, the publications seek not merely to document history but to preserve lessons in leadership, moderation and public service for future generations.

Why the Event Matters

Beyond the speeches, donations and ceremonial celebrations, the gathering conveyed a deeper political message.

At a time when public confidence in institutions is frequently tested, the broad consensus around Abubakar reflects an enduring appreciation for leaders who exercised power with restraint, respected constitutional transition and continued to contribute to national development after leaving office.

The event therefore served as both a celebration of an individual and a reminder of the values that sustain democratic governance, humility in leadership, patriotism over personal ambition, and an unwavering commitment to national unity.

For many of those in attendance, the books launch was ultimately not about revisiting the past. It was about preserving a democratic legacy whose lessons remain profoundly relevant to Nigeria and the African continent.