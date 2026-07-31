Oguzie Bags NIDCOM Award for Leadership Development

Canada-based Nigerian enterepreneur, Kenneth Oguzie, has bagged the Leadership Development award for his contribution to national development.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has honoured Canada-based Nigerian trade and investment expert, Kenneth Oguzie, with the National Diaspora Merit Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to leadership development and national development.

Presenting the award during the 4th Edition of the National Diaspora Merit Awards,held at the Banquet Hall, State House-Abuja, NIDCOM Chairman, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended Oguzie for his selfless service as a Nigerian in the diaspora, describing his contributions to leadership development as exemplary.

She stressed that the award recognised Oguzie’s “selfless service and contributions as a Nigerian in the Diaspora in the field of Leadership Development” and appreciated his “unflinching love and contributions to National Development.”

Accepting the honour, Oguzie described the award as both a privilege and a call to greater service, saying it reinforced the importance of leadership driven by impact and commitment to national progress.

He said: “This award is a great honour and a reminder that leadership is about service and impact. I’m grateful that my efforts in leadership development and building bridges between Nigeria and the diaspora have been recognised.

“It also motivates me to continue creating opportunities that contribute to Nigeria’s growth and development.”

Oguzie also lauded NIDCOM for strengthening engagement between Nigeria and its citizens abroad, saying the Commission has created a robust platform that recognises the contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora while fostering partnerships that support national development.

He noted that NIDCOM has significantly narrowed the gap between Nigeria and its diaspora community by improving communication and expanding opportunities for engagement, adding that although more work remains in areas such as policy implementation and investment facilitation, hence Commission has recorded remarkable progress.

Speaking on the significance of the Merit Awards, Oguzie said the initiative underscores the vital role Nigerians abroad play in nation-building and serves as a reminder that every Nigerian, irrespective of location, has a responsibility to contribute knowledge, skills and experience toward building a stronger nation.

Oguzie, President and Founder of Africa Canada Trade and Investment Venture (ACTIV), a Nova Scotia-based consultancy, maintained that sustainable trade and investment, rather than dependence on aid, remain the most effective pathway to accelerating Africa’s socio-economic growth and long-term development.

With more than a decade of international experience spanning four continents and five countries, Oguzie has facilitated major cross-border trade and investment partnerships, earning recognition as a leading figure in Africa-Canada economic relations.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, he is widely recognised for mentoring internationally educated professionals, promoting economic integration within the African diaspora in Canada, and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.