Cherubim and Seraphim Church Spiritual Father, Baba Aladura Alogbo, Dies at 93

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Supreme Head (Olori) of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria and Spiritual Father of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni o), Baba Aladura Prophet (Dr.) Emmanuel Adewale Abiodun Alogbo (JP, FNCAM, DDM, GCOMS) is dead.

Baba Aladura Alogbo died at the age of 93 in the early hours of yesterday, July 30, in his residence.

A statement issued by the Secretary-General of the CSMC (Ayo Ni o), Senior Special Apostle Prophet Anthony Olusesan Samaye, which was made available to journalists while announcing the cleric’s transition, said Baba Aladura Alogbo was “called to glory in the early hours of today (yesterday), July 30, 2026, at around 2:10 a.m. He was surrounded by his family members and all his domestic staff, while he passed on to glory at his residence.”

The one-page statement added: “He was 93 years. Prayers will be held daily by 5 p.m. for seven days at his residence at Plot 1, Alogbo Close, off Ahmadiyya Bus Stop, Ijaye, Ojokoro, Lagos.

“May his soul rest in peace and may God grant the church the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amen!”

The statement further stated that burial arrangements for the late Olori of the C&S Unification Church and Spiritual Father of the CSMC will be announced later.

Baba Aladura Alogbo succeeded the late Most Reverend (Prophet) Samuel Adefila Abidoye as the CSMC Spiritual Father in 2024.