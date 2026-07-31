New JAMB Registrar Declares War on Exam Malpractice, Vows Tougher Crackdown

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The newly appointed Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Segun Aina, on Friday vowed to wage an uncompromising war against examination malpractice, warning fraud syndicates, impersonators, certificate forgers and corrupt operators that their “business is in the wrong institution”.

Speaking during the formal handover ceremony at the JAMB National Headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, Aina pledged to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s tertiary admission process by deploying every lawful technological, administrative and investigative measure to detect, deter and prosecute offenders.

He also promised to build a more transparent, customer-focused and technology-driven examination body that would inspire greater confidence among millions of candidates, parents and tertiary institutions across the country.

Declaring that integrity would remain the cornerstone of his administration, the new registrar said every admission secured through fraud amounts to “the theft of opportunity, hope and the future of Nigeria”.

“We shall protect the integrity of JAMB with everything the law permits.

“To those who organise examination malpractice, recruit impersonators, forge credentials, compromise CBT centres, exploit desperate candidates and parents, engage in cybercrime, extortion, bribery or identity theft, hear me clearly: your business is in the wrong institution,” he declared.

He stressed that JAMB would deepen collaboration with security and law enforcement agencies while investing in stronger technologies and global best practices to stay ahead of fraudsters.

“The future belongs to those who prepare, not those who cheat. Every fraudulent admission secured through malpractice is a place stolen from an honest Nigerian. We shall do everything within the law to ensure that such theft does not succeed,” he said.

Aina, who assumed office after the tenure of his predecessor, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, described JAMB as far more than an examination body, saying it represents “the bridge between aspiration and opportunity” for millions of young Nigerians.

“Behind every registration number is a young person with a dream. Behind every application is a family making sacrifices. Behind every admission is the hope for a better future. Very few public institutions are entrusted with something so precious, and that trust is our greatest responsibility,” he stated.





The registrar assured candidates and parents that his administration would work to reduce the stress, uncertainty and anxiety associated with JAMB’s services by simplifying processes, improving communication, strengthening customer support and modernising service delivery.

According to him, every interaction with the board must leave candidates and parents “more informed, more respected and less anxious”.

“We must never become the source of unnecessary trauma for Nigerians. Whether they visit our offices, call our help desk or interact with us online, they should encounter professionalism, courtesy, clarity and genuine care,” he said.

Aina also outlined plans to strengthen institutional systems rather than concentrate authority on individuals, insisting that enduring public institutions are built on values, accountability and strong operational frameworks.

“If, at the end of my stewardship, JAMB becomes less dependent on individuals and more dependent on strong systems, less vulnerable to personalities and more resilient because of its culture, then I shall consider my service worthwhile,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing him to lead the examination body, Aina pledged to discharge his responsibilities with integrity, fairness and diligence.

“I am profoundly grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the confidence he has reposed in me by entrusting me with the leadership of one of Nigeria’s most consequential public institutions,” Aina said.

He also thanked the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for his commitment to educational reforms and pledged close collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education to strengthen Nigeria’s education system.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Aina recalled serving at JAMB as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member nearly two decades ago, describing his appointment as registrar as “a homecoming”.

“I walked through the gates of JAMB as a young corps member almost 20 years ago. I never imagined I would return one day as registrar. That experience taught me that JAMB is a community of dedicated public servants quietly changing the lives of millions of Nigerians,” he said.

Addressing members of staff, the new registrar urged them to embrace innovation, professionalism and integrity while contributing ideas that would improve the institution.

“The future of JAMB will not be built from the office of the registrar alone. It will be built by thousands of dedicated public servants choosing every day to do ordinary things extraordinarily well,” he said.

He equally extended a hand of partnership to vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, regulatory agencies, development partners and the private sector, stressing that transforming Nigeria’s education sector requires collaboration.

To Nigerian youths, he delivered a message of hope and responsibility.

“Never allow anyone to convince you that integrity no longer matters. Never believe that shortcuts are a substitute for preparation. Believe in honest work. Nigeria needs your intelligence, but it needs your integrity even more,” he advised.