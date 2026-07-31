Honda Empowers Northern Women Farmers with Agricultural Equipment to Improve Productivity

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

To halt increasing importation of food into the country, Honda Manufacturing Nigeria Limited has empowered 10 women farmers from the North with agricultural equipment to improve food production.

Honda Managing Director, Mr. Tetsuya Kawai, while speaking during the second edition of the Empowerment of Women in Agriculture programme on Thursday in Abuja said after a rigorous selection process, 10 persons were selected for the empowerment program.

Kawai, who was represented by Honda Spare Parts Manager, Mr. Abayomi Aanuoluwapo noted that the success of the first edition which was held in Lagos encouraged the company to organise the second edition.

He stated: “Today is more than about handing out farming equipment to women, it’s more about empowering and investing in people.

“At Honda Manufacturing Nigeria, we believe that when women are empowered with the right tools, they strengthen families, uplift communities, and contribute to a more prosperous nation.

“So I like to warmly congratulate all our beneficiaries of today, your dedication and commitment to agriculture have earned you this opportunity, and we are so proud to support your journey with Honda’s reliable agricultural product designed to improve productivity and make farming easier.

“I have just one request: let these machines do the hard work. They were built for the farm, so put them to work and make the most of them.”

Also, Honda Regional Manager for Kano Office, Leo Amadi said the presence of the participants showed their commitment to improve their skills and productivity.

He noted the company believes in empowering women with the aim of providing access to quality agricultural equipment.

Amadi added: “At Honda, we believe in empowering women to build stronger families, driving communities, and a more prosperous nation.

“Through this program, we aim not only to provide access to quality agricultural equipment, but also to equip participants with practical knowledge and skills that will help them to succeed in their farming business.”

Amadi stressed that the success of the first edition of the program encouraged the company to continue the initiative.

According to him, We are excited to welcome another group of hardworking women who are ready to learn, to grow, and also make a difference in our communities.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms. Joy Imoh, a farmer based in Jos, plateau state, revealed that she has been cultivating Irish potatoes for the past six years, saying she engages in open farming and green-house farming.

Imoh added that the unpredictable rain pattern due to climate change made her focus more on greenhouse farming.

“The sprayer will help a lot because the use of manual pump takes a toll on farmers. The automatic pump saves time,” Imoh said.

Also, Ruth Isaac said Honda is doing a good job in assisting women in agriculture. She said in Nigeria there are few women in agriculture adding that the programme would encourage more women to go into farming.