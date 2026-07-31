C’ River Set to Launch Smart Surveillance Infrastructure to Bolster Security, Climate Resilience

In a move aimed at strengthening public safety, entrench smart governance and build climate-resilient communities, the Cross River State Government has approved the procurement and deployment of Phase One of a state-wide Smart Surveillance Infrastructure Project.

The initiative, approved by the State Executive Council, also covers the procurement of cutting-edge surveillance equipment, underscoring the Governor Edet Otu administration’s resolve to leverage technology in safeguarding lives, protecting public assets and enhancing urban resilience.

The approval followed the consideration of a memorandum presented to the State Executive Council by the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Cross River State Planning Commission, Dr. Bong Duke.

According to Duke, the initiative is anchored on the Cross River State Resilience Agenda (2026–2030) and aligns with global efforts to build resilient, technology-driven cities capable of responding effectively to emerging environmental and security challenges.

“The current analogue surveillance methodology is obsolete, covering less than 10 per cent of Calabar metropolis and providing no surveillance coverage across other major urban centres, including Akamkpa, Ugep, Ikom, Ogoja and Obudu,” he stated.

Duke disclosed that following extensive technical engagements with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., including strategic meetings and an inspection of the company’s facilities in China, the State Planning Commission successfully integrated Cross River’s multi-sectoral surveillance requirements into a comprehensive technology solution.

To be implemented through Huawei’s local partner, Dubass Synergy Multi-Services Limited, the project will involve the design, supply, installation and inauguration of a modern surveillance network across strategic locations in the state.

“This deployment represents a comprehensive technology-driven response to contemporary security and urban management challenges,” Duke noted.

Explaining the scope of the first phase, the vice-chairman said the project will cover major intersections and government precincts within Calabar Municipality, vulnerable coastal communities and waterways, the Ikang Expressway, Carnival routes and other identified security flashpoints.

These installations, he explained, will be integrated into a central command centre domiciled in the Office of the State Security Adviser, providing seamless coordination and real-time intelligence.

“The infrastructure will provide uninterrupted monitoring of strategic assets, strengthen intelligence gathering and significantly improve coordinated emergency response across the state,” he explained.

Duke further revealed that the surveillance architecture will be powered by Huawei’s Artificial Intelligence-enabled smart cameras equipped with facial recognition, automatic licence plate recognition, violence and theft detection, fire alerts, flood-level monitoring and illegal waste-dumping detection.

According to him, the system will also feature industrial solar-powered installations to guarantee uninterrupted operations, wireless data transmission infrastructure and a unified video analytics dashboard.

“The deployment of Artificial Intelligence into governance will provide verifiable, real-time data for informed decision-making while significantly enhancing public safety, environmental monitoring and service delivery,” he observed.

Highlighting the broader developmental impact of the initiative, Duke said the surveillance infrastructure will support flood early-warning systems, detect indiscriminate refuse disposal into drainage channels, strengthen the state’s zero-waste agenda, improve traffic management, reduce crime and dramatically enhance emergency response capabilities.

He expressed confidence that emergency response times within Calabar would decline from more than 45 minutes to fewer than 12 minutes.

“This project is not merely about surveillance; it is about protecting lives, preserving critical infrastructure, promoting environmental sustainability and building resilient communities,” he emphasized.

Speaking on the strategic significance of the initiative, particularly as Cross River prepares to host AFSNET 2026, Duke noted that the smart surveillance infrastructure will provide the technological backbone for a robust security architecture while reinforcing the state’s reputation as a secure, technologically advanced and investment-friendly destination.

“The infrastructure will provide the confidence, safety and operational efficiency required to successfully host international events of this magnitude while strengthening Cross River’s profile as a preferred destination for tourism, commerce and investment,” he said.

Duke maintained that the approval of the project further reflects Governor Otu’s commitment to deploying innovation and technology as catalysts for sustainable development.

Beyond modernizing governance and improving public safety, he said the initiative will create employment opportunities for at least 120 local technicians engaged in civil works and equipment installation.

“This administration remains steadfast in deploying twenty-first-century technology to safeguard lives, strengthen environmental resilience, stimulate economic growth and build a smarter, safer and more prosperous Cross River for present and future generations,” Duke declared.