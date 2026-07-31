Dasuki Mourns Sardauna of Sokoto, Describes Death as Irreplaceable Loss

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki,

has described the death of the Sardauna of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, as an irreplaceable loss to the Sultanate, Northern Nigeria, and the country at large.

Dasuki stated this on Thursday in Sokoto while speaking with journalists shortly after attending the funeral prayer of the late traditional title holder at the Sultan Muhammadu Bello Mosque. The prayer was led by Sheikh Muhammadu Bello Akwara.

The lawmaker said the passing of Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, KBE, who hailed from the house of Buhari dan Shehu Danfodiyo, marked the end of an era in public service and traditional leadership. He noted that the deceased dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria with distinction and integrity.

According to Dasuki, Nigeria has lost a seasoned civil servant, an experienced diplomat, and a patriotic elder statesman whose contributions in public service, leadership and national development spanned several decades. He added that the late Sardauna’s commitment to truth, trustworthiness and competence made him a model for the younger generation.

The funeral prayer attracted several dignitaries. They included the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Idris Muhammad Gobir; Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III; Deputy Governor Idris Muhammad Gobir, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Minister of Labour and Employment, Maigari Dingyadi; and Minister of Budget, Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, among other top government officials and traditional rulers.

Also present were members of the Dasuki family who led the rites at the front. They included Col. Sambo Dasuki, Alhaji Ahmad Dasuki, Alhaji Abubakar Dasuki, Dan Majen Sokoto; Alhaji Abba Dasuki, Durbin Sokoto; and Malam Buhari Dasuki.

In his condolence message, Dasuki extended sympathies to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the immediate family, the Sultanate Council, and the entire Muslim community. He prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss. The late Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji died Thursday in Abuja. He served as Permanent Secretary in various ministries, Minister of Finance between 1990 and 1991, and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Also, veteran journalist and Senior Special Assistant to the National Chairman of the APC, Mallam Yusuf Dingyadi, has described the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, as a trusted leader who lived a fulfilled life of integrity, service and compassion.

In a condolence message Dingyadi said the late elder statesman was gentle, humble and deeply religious. He noted that Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji devoted his life to serving humanity, supporting the less privileged and promoting community development throughout his years in public service.

Dingyadi recalled that their relationship began during their journalism careers through writing, publishing and their involvement with the Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA. He said the late Sardauna once hosted a reception in his residence to honour him, Altine Shehu Kajiji and Kabir Assada, an event he said cemented their bond for life.

He also recalled how Alhaji Alhaji hosted a BBC delegation during the turbaning of the late Sultan Muhammadu Maccido, where the delegation’s leader, Hilary Anderson, publicly acknowledged learning a lot from his hospitality and depth of knowledge.

The APC chieftain further described the deceased as a man who helped people without discrimination, shunned propaganda and carried the burden of his people with sincerity. “Since the demise of Sarkin Yakin Gwandu, Alhaji Abubakar Koko, Tsoho Mafara and Muhammadu Bature, I have not seen a man who carried the burden of his people with such sincerity as late Sardaunan Sokoto. He opened his doors to everyone,” he said.

Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, who died at 94, rose through the federal civil service to become Permanent Secretary in Trade, Finance and National Planning. He later served as Minister of National Planning and Minister of Finance under General Ibrahim Babangida, and as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the UK. In 1990 he was conferred with the title of Sardauna of Sokoto, succeeding the late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Dingyadi said tributes pouring in across the country reflect the late statesman’s legacy as a disciplined administraror.