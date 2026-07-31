LASEPA Reopens Six Ikorodu Steel Firms After Environmental Compliance Improvements

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has reopened six iron and steel manufacturing companies in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, after confirming that they had significantly improved their level of environmental compliance following their closure over pollution-related infractions.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, on Wednesday, said the companies were allowed to resume operations after the agency conducted a comprehensive fact-finding and compliance assessment which established that they had taken the necessary corrective measures to address the violations that led to the enforcement action.

The companies, including African Steel Mills Limited, Pulkit Alloy & Steel Limited, LandCraft Industries Ltd, Sunflag Steel Nigeria Limited, Gemini Steel Nigeria Limited, and Top Steel Nigeria Limited, were sealed off earlier this week as part of LASEPA’s efforts to enforce environmental regulations and promote responsible industrial operations across Lagos State.

Ajayi explained that the enforcement followed the discovery of serious environmental infractions, including the emission of brown dust, black dust, mill scale, shredded dust, dead dust, and other non-metallic particulate matter, which posed significant risks to air quality, public health and the environment.

He stated: “Before the facilities were reopened, LASEPA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the affected companies, under which they committed to complying fully with environmental laws, regulations and operational guidelines issued by the agency. The firms also undertook to implement all corrective measures outlined in the agreement to ensure environmentally responsible operations.”

According to Ajayi, the enforcement was triggered after LASEPA’s real-time air quality monitoring network detected unusually high pollution levels within the Odogunyan Industrial Corridor.

“On Monday, July 27, we carried out an intensive enforcement exercise in the industrial and commercial corridors of Lagos after our air quality monitors detected several red flags.

“LASEPA has monitoring devices strategically installed across the state, and the data generated is publicly accessible. Once we observed abnormal pollution levels, we immediately deployed our enforcement teams for on-site inspections,” Ajayi stated.

He noted that the agency was also concerned about industrial waste management in heavy-polluting facilities, stressing that continuous monitoring and enforcement remained essential to reducing environmental pollution, protecting the environment, and safeguarding residents’ health and livelihoods.

The general manager outlined conditions for the companies’ continued operations, including the installation and maintenance of efficient filtration systems on furnaces to reduce air emissions, as well as proper management and disposal of industrial waste in accordance with LASEPA’s approved environmental standards.

“Our technical team is permanently stationed within the Odogunyan industrial corridor to provide technical guidance and ensure strict compliance with these directives. The companies are expected to fully implement these measures to sustain environmentally responsible operations,” he added.

Emphasising the health implications of poor air quality, Ajayi warned that prolonged exposure to high concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) could cause respiratory diseases and other serious health complications.

He, however, noted that LASEPA’s swift intervention had already resulted in a significant reduction in pollution levels, thereby lowering potential health risks to nearby communities.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustained environmental surveillance, insisting that compliance with environmental regulations must be continuous.

“Our enforcement and monitoring teams will remain on the ground every day to ensure that industrial activities do not compromise the health, safety and well-being of residents living within host communities,” he said.

Also speaking during the reopening exercise, the newly appointed Zonal Head of Ikorodu I, Taiwo Olumuyiwa, urged the companies to strengthen their environmental management systems and adopt international best practices that would reduce emissions, improve waste management, and promote cleaner production processes.

He reiterated LASEPA’s commitment to working collaboratively with industries while maintaining strict enforcement of environmental regulations to advance a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Lagos.