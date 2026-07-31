Resident Doctors Give FG August 10 Ultimatum to Meet Welfare Demands or Face Strike 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government a deadline of August 10, 2026, to address outstanding welfare and labour issues or face a total and comprehensive nationwide industrial strike by its members

The strike notice was part of the decision reached at the association’s July National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Gombe State.

In the communique jointly signed by NARD President, Dr Mohammad Usman Suleiman; Secretary-General, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr Abdulmajid Yahya Ibrahim, the association said the planned strike would commence at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, if the government fails to meet its demands, which include payment of outstanding salary arrears, allowances, implementation of agreements and improved working conditions.

The association said it remained committed to dialogue but insisted that the welfare of resident doctors and the survival of Nigeria’s healthcare system were non-negotiable.

It condemned the persistent assault, harassment and intimidation of doctors across the country, describing the trend as a serious threat to the nation’s fragile healthcare system.

The association demanded the establishment of a National Healthcare Workers Assault Prevention and Response Protocol and legislation to make attacks on healthcare workers a criminal offence.

It called on the Federal Government to immediately commence the process of paying the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to all eligible resident doctors who were omitted from the initial disbursement.

The doctors also demanded the immediate payment of all 25/35 per cent CONMESS upward review arrears owed to medical doctors without further delay.

In addition, NARD demanded the immediate payment of the outstanding 19 months’ professional allowance arrears to all affected medical doctors and other health workers.

The doctors further requested the immediate payment of all salary and promotion arrears owed them across federal health institutions.

The resident doctors urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to expedite the conclusion of the work of the ministerial committee on excessive workload, prolonged call duty hours, casualisation of medical doctors, and abusive locum appointments, and to ensure the timely implementation of all its recommendations.

The doctors demanded the accelerated conclusion, signing and implementation of all outstanding issues relating to the Medical and Health Workers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).