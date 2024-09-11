Tinubu Rises to Maiduguri Flood Disaster, Promises to Assist State, Orders Evacuation

•Shettima says government will tackle disaster with new roadmap, prioritise welfare of victims

•Buhari, northern governors, Barau, senators, others express sympathy

•Hundreds rendered homeless as rain wreaks havoc in Yenagoa, sacks residents, others

•ECOWAS: government at all levels in West Africa need to conscientiously budget for disaster

•Residents at the mercy of fleeing criminals, wild animals

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode, Olawale Ajimotokan, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa and Yinka Olatunbosun in Lagos





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, responded to the recent flooding in parts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, by ordering evacuation of victims as part of his promise to assist the state.

Tinubu’s reaction came as Vice President Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, pledged that government would prioritise the welfare of the flood victims.

Shettima assured the people that the administration of Tinubu would tackle the problem of flood in Nigeria head-on, riding on its already developed comprehensive roadmap aimed at addressing such challenges.

The federal government, through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris, extended its sympathies to the government and people of Borno State over the flooding that ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the overflow of Alau Dam.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, while commiserating with the government and people of Borno and the other affected states, described the development as a national calamity.

Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, extended assurances of solidarity and support to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of the state, particularly, those affected by the flooding.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, extended his thoughts and prayers to the government and people of Borno State over the devastating floods.

Former Senate Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, called on the federal government, the international community, and development partners to intervene and support the people of Borno State following the flood that destroyed many homes and property.

Relatedly, a heavy downpour wreaked havoc on Yenegoa, the Bayelsa State capital, yesterday, flooding homes and shops, and destroying property.

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), reacting to the floods, advised government at all levels in the sub-region to deliberately budget for such disasters, which a recent research said had left about 75 per cent of the population of West Africa exposed and adversely impacted.

The recent Borno floods, described as the worst in decades, displaced thousands of residents and affected facilities, such as the central post office and the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. It also led to the temporary shutdown of some institutions and government agencies, including the University of Maiduguri.

The university’s management announced the temporary closure in a statement on Tuesday by its registrar, Ahmad A. Lawan. The institution sympathised with staff members and students affected by the disaster.

Tinubu, in a release by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his condolences to the government and people of Borno State, especially the families that lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam.

While relevant authorities were still assessing the damage caused by the flood, Tinubu called for the immediate evacuation of people from the affected areas.

He assured Zulum that the federal government was ready to collaborate with the state to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people.

While ordering the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the flood victims, Tinubu said he remained committed to mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time.

Shettima: We’ll Tackle Flooding with New Roadmap, Prioritise Victims’ Welfare

Vice President Kashim Shettima assured Nigerians and the people of Borno State that the Tinubu administration would tackle head-on the challenge of flood.

Shettima gave the assurance in Maiduguri. He stated that though the factors leading to the ravaging flood and other recurring disasters in the country were diverse, Tinubu had already developed a comprehensive roadmap aimed at addressing the challenges.

The vice president was in Maiduguri for an on-the-spot assessment of the floods that had displaced many communities in the state.

Commiserating with victims of the flood, Shettima disclosed that Tinubu did not only express his “deepest sympathies but has also assured that the federal government would prioritise the welfare of the affected communities”.

He stated, “I am deeply devastated by the flood that has engulfed Maiduguri and its environs. My heart goes out to the families, who have tragically lost their homes and livelihoods in this calamity.

“Our grief is shared, but so is our resolve to offer support and comfort as you begin to recover from this disaster. Now, more than ever, we are compelled as a nation to come together to overcome the losses suffered, and we are committed to finding lasting solutions to this recurring issue.

“The flood, which began over the weekend and worsened in the following days, was the direct result of excess water from the Alau Dam. The collapse of the spillways unleashed a significant surge of water downstream, causing widespread flooding in the surrounding communities.

“As we speak, efforts are ongoing to evacuate and resettle residents in the affected areas, while ensuring the provision of food, shelter, and medical assistance until the situation stabilises.”

Shettima added, “In response to our 2024 flood outlook, we had implemented comprehensive contingency plans and adopted proactive measures to mitigate potential impacts.

“Despite these preparations, the severity of this flood has far exceeded our estimates, marking the most catastrophic flood in Maiduguri in over three decades. The flood’s unprecedented scale has presented challenges beyond our previous experiences.

“Nonetheless, the federal government remains determined in its commitment. As with other states facing similar crises, we will continue with the plans previously initiated in collaboration with the Borno State government. We are resolute in mobilising all necessary resources to ensure the safety and support of affected persons and areas.”

The vice president lamented the effect of climate change, saying, “This disaster serves as a sobering reminder of the increasing threats posed by climate change, not just globally, but particularly to regions like ours. Nigeria’s vulnerability to flood disasters has been highlighted time and again, as witnessed during the devastating floods of 2012, 2018, and 2022.

“The factors contributing to these recurring disasters are diverse, and it is for this reason that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has developed a comprehensive roadmap to address these challenges head-on.

“In light of data gathered by our emergency response agencies and early warning centres, the government has intensified its interventions in flood-prone areas.

“These areas, characterised by erratic rainfall patterns and complex river basin dynamics, have been prioritised in our flood mitigation strategies to safeguard communities, protect agricultural zones, and reinforce critical infrastructure.”

Shettima commended the government of Borno State for its swift response to the situation. He praised the people’s resilience, saying residents of Maiduguri and surrounding areas “have demonstrated extraordinary compassion by being their neighbours’ keepers”.

Shettima said, “In collaboration with Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, we are determined to ensure that our mitigation and recovery efforts reach every corner impacted by this disaster.

“I’m in Maiduguri to oversee the implementation of comprehensive flood mitigation measures. These measures will be in line with our Flood Outlook reports, which are informed by historical data, climate forecasts, and hydrological modelling, to provide a clear path forward in managing the varying degrees of flood risks across different regions and timelines.

“We will overcome this tragedy as long as our resolve remains strong, as long as we remain united, as long as we remain compassionate, and as long as we prioritise strategic actions to emerge from this even stronger than ever.”

The information and national orientation minister, in a statement, said the federal government shared the grief and suffering of all those affected by the catastrophe.

Idris stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes. We stand with the families who have been displaced and deeply empathise with their pain and distress during this trying time.

“The federal government, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenges posed by this disaster.

“He has since directed all the relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State government in mobilising the necessary resources to provide urgent relief and assistance to those affected by the unfortunate incident.”

The minister added that the federal government reposed confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, which had been demonstrated over the years.

“We do not doubt that, with the assistance of the government and the people of Nigeria, they will overcome this tragedy,” Idris said.

Buhari: It’s National Calamity

Former President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the people of Borno and other states affected by the floods, which he described as a national calamity.

The ex-president, in a release by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said he had heard of the widespread devastation of homes and farmlands, and the loss of life in Borno and other states.

Buhari expressed hope that the relief measures by the various governments would provide comfort and help people who had lost family members and livelihoods.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this natural disaster,” the former president said.

Northern Governors Extend Sympathy

Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, sympathised with to the government and people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that affected Maiduguri, its environs, and parts of Jere Local Government Area.

In a press release issued by Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Misilli, Yahaya, on behalf of the 19 northern governors, extended assurances of solidarity and support to Zulum and the people of Borno State, particularly, those affected by the flooding.

He also expressed concern for other states in the north and across Nigeria facing similar problems, and urged the federal government and humanitarian organisations to bolster their relief efforts.

The governor commended the swift response of the Borno State government and the efforts of emergency responders and other volunteers on the ground.

Given the scale of the destruction, Yahaya called on NEMA and other relevant agencies to intensify their interventions to provide relief to affected residents, particularly women, children, and vulnerable groups.

Barau Prays for Maiduguri Flood Victims

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, extended his thoughts and prayers to the government and people of Borno State over the devastating floods.

Barau, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, expressed his sympathies, saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of Borno State over the devastating floods that have displaced thousands of residents from their homes.

”As we extend our deepest sympathies to those affected, I pray to Allah (SWT) to grant comfort and strength to those who have been displaced. Amin Ya Allah.”

Ndume Seeks FG, Devt Partners’ Intervention

Former Senate Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, called on the federal government, the international community, and development partners to support the people of Borno State following the ravaging flood that destroyed many homes and property.

The immediate past Chief Whip of the Red Chamber, in a statement, sympathised with the people and government of the state.

Ndume, who just returned from Borno, where he reached out to families affected by insurgency in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, said he was devastated by the news report about the ravaging flood.

He said all hands must be on deck to mobilise aid for affected residents.

Hundreds Rendered Homeless as Rain Wreaks Havoc in Yenagoa, Sacks Residents

A heavy rainfall wreaked havoc on Yenegoa, submerging homes and destroying businesses.

The torrential rain, which began around 11am on Tuesday, was still falling at the time of filing this report. It left many primary and secondary school students stranded in their schools.

At Amarata, it took the timely intervention of residents to save four pupils from drowning after they fell into an overflowing drainage as they tried to navigate their way home.

Many shop owners were seen trying to salvage their goods as the flood from the overflowing drainages, worsened by refuse thrown into the drainages, swept into their shops at the Pinch road end of Amarata, Yenagoa Local Government Area.

Many houses were also taken over by the flood, especially at Ompadec and Punch road areas, as the canal recently dredged by the state government was almost full and ready to overflow its bank.

In many parts of the state capital, hundreds of people were rendered homeless.

ECOWAS: Govt at All Levels in W’Africa Need to Conscientiously Budget for Disaster

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) advised every level of government to conscientiously budget for disaster.

ECOWAS said recent research had shown that recurring disaster had left about 75 per cent of West Africa’s population exposed and adversely impacted.

Speaking at the mid-term consultative meeting of the Regional Committee for Disaster Management in West Africa, organised by the ECOWAS Commission, in Abuja, yesterday, Deputy Director, Climate Change Department, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ghana, Frank Nansam-Aggrey, said there was need for coordinated efforts to tackle disaster in West Africa.

Nansam-Aggrey stated, “Disaster issues have become very complex. Every now and then, we hear stories in West Africa about disaster that affects our population. Disasters have many exposed in the sub-region, and according to research about 75 per cent of our people are exposed to one form of disaster or the other.

“It is flooding, if it is not flooding then it is drought, if it is not drought it is conflict, so it has become imperative that the subcommittee looks at the issues of disaster very critically for our population is being affected every now and then.”

Nansam-Aggrey, who acknowledged that ECOWAS was doing its best with available resources, lamented “financial constraints sometimes that do not make the bloc to meet up to the needs of its member countries”.

He said, “The countries need to do more. Disaster management is looked at as abstract issues, making budgeting to become somewhat of abstract. We need to go the extra mile to clearly and decisively budget for disaster issues so that it is not left to chance and as if it is futuristic.

“It is actually with us. We need to make more efforts from community level, district level to the national level, and all actors must be involved to channel all the resources we can gather to make sure we are all safe in the sub-region.”

Maiduguri Residents at the Mercy of Fleeing Criminals, Wild Animals

The flood left several animals in the zoo dead and prisoners on the run.

About 80 per cent of animals in the popular Sanda Kyari Zoo in Maiduguri were pronounced dead and properties destroyed following the flooding that erupted on Monday night.

Dangerous animals, such as crocodiles and snakes, were let loose by the flood, which also left Maiduguri residents at the mercy of fleeing criminals from the prison.

A statement issued in Maiduguri on Tuesday by the general manager of the zoo, Ali Abatcha, said deadly animals, such as crocodiles and snakes, had been washed away to the communities. Abatcha called on communities to take necessary precautions to avoid the animals.

At the Maiduguri New Correctional Centre, along Abaganaran, inmates were said to have fled as the fence fell due to the flood.

Speaking on the prison break, Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Bala Adamu, said they were still compiling names of escapees.