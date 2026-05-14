Gambari’s Son Vows to Secure PDP Guber Ticket in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Chief of Staff to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari’s son, Omar Bolaji Gambari and a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Thursday expressed confidence in securing the party’s ticket ahead of the 2027 election in the state.

Gambari spoke with newsmen in Ilorin shortly after participating in the PDP governorship aspirants’ screening in Abuja.

The aspirant said the PDP would shock many political observers by reclaiming power in Kwara in 2027.

He said: “Kwara 2027 will not be business as usual. PDP will spring a surprise that will return power to the people. We will win.”

Gambari said his ambition was driven by the desire to provide a people-oriented government capable of addressing the economic and social challenges confronting residents.

According to him, many residents of the state are frustrated by multiple taxation and the rising cost of living under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“Since 2019 that the APC government took over in Kwara State, the residents are tired of excuses. They want results. They want a government that feels their pain. Things are not going the way they should. That must change,” he said.

The PDP chieftain disclosed that the opposition party had intensified grassroots mobilisation across the 16 local government areas of the state ahead of the next election cycle.

He added that the party had become more united and repositioned compared to previous election periods.

“The PDP you saw in 2019 and 2023 in Kwara is not the PDP you will see in 2027. We are doing a lot to make the party stronger. We will dislodge the APC and give residents the government they deserve,” Gambari stated.

The PDP, under the leadership of the Abdulraman Mohammed-led National Working Committee (NEC), on Thursday commenced the screening of presidential and governorship aspirants for the 2027 general election at the party’s national secretariat annex, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

The governorship screening committee is chaired by former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, while George Ariolu serves as secretary.

Other members of the committee include Ibrahim Umar, Aisha Madawaki, Tajudeen Yusuf and other party stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the factional party’s Interim NWC had on Wednesday extended the deadline for the purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms for all elective positions.

In a public notice jointly signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, and the National Organising Secretary, Theophilus Shan, the PDP said the sale of forms would now end on May 15.

The party also fixed May 18 as the deadline for submission of completed forms, while screening of aspirants is scheduled for May 19.

According to the PDP leadership, the extension followed appeals from stakeholders and aspirants across the federation.

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