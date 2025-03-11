Tinubu: Nigeria’s Hope Lies with the Youth

•Inaugurates youth congress planning committee

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has stressed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, declaring that the government’s policies are designed to secure a prosperous future for the next generation.

Speaking while inaugurating the Planning Committee for the National Youth Congress at the State House, Abuja, yesterday, the President urged young Nigerians to take ownership of the country’s development.

Tinubu told the committee members: “You are the hope of this country, everything hangs on your future.”

He emphasised that his administration’s decisions, including the removal of fuel subsidies, were aimed at ensuring long-term economic stability.

The President had first hinted at the convening of a youth conference in his Independence Day address on October 1, 2024, underscoring the critical role young people must play in shaping Nigeria’s trajectory.

Yesterday, he made good his promise, charging the newly inaugurated committee with the responsibility of charting a path for youth engagement in governance and development.

According to him: “Government of the day is all about you. You represent over 60 percent of our population, you’re the heartbeat of our nation. Take this opportunity very seriously.”

Tinubu acknowledged the economic challenges Nigeria has faced but expressed optimism that the country is on the path to recovery.

His words: “When we started, it looked so foggy, dicey, and hopeless. We were fetching water from a dry well. But today, the economy has turned the corner; prices are falling, confidence is improving, and investors are looking in.”

Urging the youth to be proactive, the President invited open dialogue and participation.

“Look at me in the face, tell me whatever you think is wrong and the way you want things done. We’ll try to implement all of it as long as it is for the prosperity of this country,” he assured.

The President also encouraged the committee to leverage technology and explore ways to boost agriculture, youth entrepreneurship, and national food security.

He added: “Let’s employ technology every way possible, let’s look at our farming conditions, let’s hear what we can do to empower youths in their firm spirit.”

On a personal note, Tinubu expressed admiration for the energy and potential of young Nigerians, saying, “I like you. I can’t be youth again, maybe in the next life, I’m envious of all of you.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the confab would be convoked to promote youth engagement.

He noted that Tinubu’s administration was a listening government that was ready to be attentive and incorporate the ideas and incorporate the ideas and contributions of young people in governance.

Olawnde said the committee members were carefully selected from the Federal Ministry of Finance, other related Federal Ministries, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, the World Bank, amongst many others.

He said they are to champion and plan for the conference that would impact the life of youths of Nigeria

According to the Minister, “the government aims to create opportunities for the youth and is focused on addressing their concerns.

He urged Nigerian youth to take advantage of the youth confab to contribute developmental policies.”

Also speaking, a lead member of the youth confab planning committee and Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, lauded Tinubu’s commitment in recognising the youths.

“I would use this opportunity to appreciate the recognition of youths by the President,” he added.

He stated that the 30-day National Youth Confab would be segmented into virtual consultations, regional meetings and the last week of it would engage youths at the Abuja conference.

Itodo urged the government to keep the confab completely insulated from politics.

The Committee is to be chaired by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

Among those inaugurated are Senate Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, Linus Okorie, Dr. Garba Aliyu, Babatunde Adeleke, Francis Sani, Azeezat Yishawu, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo,Hauwa Nana Ibrahim, Zara Goni, Oladele Nihi, Dare Ojepe, Uchechukwu George Egbe, Samson Itodo, among many others.

Also represented in the planning committee are representatives of Federal Ministry of Finance, World Bank, non-governmental organisations.

Present at the inauguration were Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; spokespersons to the President, Messrs Bayo Onanuga and Sunday Dare and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Special Duties to the President, Tunde Rahman.