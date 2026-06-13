Former Defence Spokesman, Gen Rabe Abubakar, Dies In Captivity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar (rted), who was abducted by bandits in Katsina has died in captivity after weeks of efforts to secure his freedom

The tragic news of his death was announced Saturday by the Katsina State Government.

A statement issued on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Mu’azu, described the incident as a tragic loss to the state and the nation.

The statement said the retired military officer died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension while being held by his abductors.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the General’s death while in bandits’ captivity. Despite the relentless and concerted efforts of the State Government and various security agencies to secure his safe release, the situation ended in this tragedy,” the statement read.

The statement said the late General’s abduction and eventual death represent not only a devastating loss to his family and Katsina State but also a monumental loss to the entire country.

It said Governor Dikko Umaru Radda described the incident as “a dark moment” and a reminder of the urgent need for a united and intensified fight against criminal elements threatening the peace and security of communities.

According to the statement, the governor reaffirmed the state’s commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure those responsible for the crime are brought to justice.

“The Katsina State Government remains committed to working with the Federal Government and security forces to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice.

“We assure the citizens of Katsina State that our resolve to eliminate banditry and ensure the safety of all residents remains unshaken,” the statement added.

It added that the government offered prayers for the repose of the late retired Major General’s soul and expressed sympathy with his family during the difficult period.