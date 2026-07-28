Group Lauds NYSC’s Contribution to Nation Building, Educational Dev’t

The Young Leaders Forum of Nigeria (YLFN) has commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for its remarkable contributions to nation building, national integration, and educational development across rural communities, describing the scheme as one of Nigeria’s most enduring and impactful national institutions.

The group, however, called on the Federal Government to prioritise improved funding for the NYSC, insisting that adequate financial support, not a fundamental restructuring of the scheme, was what is required to enable it to effectively achieve its secondary objectives, particularly in the areas of skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development, community service, and youth empowerment.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Dr. Marcus Abechi, on Tuesday, the forum said the NYSC has remained faithful to the vision for which it was established, serving as a veritable platform for fostering national unity, promoting peaceful coexistence, and exposing Nigerian graduates to the country’s rich cultural diversity.

According to the group, beyond its primary objective of strengthening national integration, the scheme has continued to make significant contributions to the development of education, especially in underserved rural communities where thousands of corps members have filled critical manpower gaps in public schools over the years.

The statement noted that countless communities across the country have benefitted from the deployment of corps members as teachers, healthcare workers, agricultural extension officers, legal aid providers, and development advocates, thereby complementing government efforts in delivering essential social services.

“The NYSC remains one of the most successful nation-building programmes ever established in Nigeria. For over five decades, it has continued to unite young Nigerians across ethnic, religious and regional divides while making invaluable contributions to education, healthcare, agriculture and community development.

“In many rural communities, corps members have sustained academic activities in public schools where teachers are insufficient, thereby improving access to quality education and inspiring thousands of young Nigerians. These contributions should be strengthened and not undermined,” the group said.

The YLFN stated that while the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme has become one of the scheme’s notable successes, there is no justification for introducing reforms that would transform the NYSC into a conventional skills acquisition centre.

It observed that the SAED programme, managed by the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Department of the NYSC, is already delivering positive outcomes by equipping corps members with vocational, entrepreneurial and business management skills capable of promoting self-reliance after service.

“The SAED initiative is not only functional but has continued to empower corps members with practical skills across various sectors of the economy. The challenge confronting the programme is not its structure or design but the level of funding available for its expansion and sustainability.

“What the NYSC requires today is improved funding that will enable the scheme to deepen its skills acquisition programmes, strengthen empowerment initiatives, expand post-training support for corps members, improve welfare, and enhance community development projects,” the statement added.

The forum warned that altering the core mandate of the NYSC could weaken its historic role as Nigeria’s foremost platform for national integration and cohesion, stressing that the country still needs an institution that encourages young graduates to live and serve outside their states of origin in the interest of national unity.

It therefore urged the Federal Government, the National Assembly and other stakeholders to channel greater resources towards strengthening the existing structure of the NYSC rather than pursuing reforms capable of diverting the scheme from its original aims and objectives.

“The NYSC has continued to justify its existence through its immense contributions to national unity and grassroots development. Rather than changing its identity, government should provide the financial support necessary for the scheme to consolidate its achievements and effectively deliver on both its primary and secondary mandates.

“A well-funded NYSC will be better positioned to produce more empowered youths, stronger communities and a more united Nigeria,” the forum concluded.