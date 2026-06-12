  • Friday, 12th June, 2026

Tinubu Announces National Awards for Democracy Activists, ‘Soldier-Democrats of June 12 Struggle’

Breaking | 1 hour ago

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Democracy Day announced national awards for dozens of Nigerians who played roles in the struggle for democratic rule.
“I am also pleased to announce national awards to the following Nigerians, who suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today,” the President said.
The honourees include Barrister Ayoka Lawani, Tunde Fagbenle, Oladele Alake, Olatunji Bello, Louis Odion, Segun Babatope, Sam Omatseye, Sir Ademola Osinubi, Bola Bolawole, Lade Bonuola, Femi Kusa, Debo Adeniran, Chief Ayo Opadokun, Chief Ralph Obiora, Ose Osayande, Barrister Osa Director, Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, Dr Arthur Nwankwo (Posthumous), Dr Osagie Obayuwana, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Barrister Titus Mann, Joe Igbokwe, Richard Akinnola, Ben Charles-Obi (Posthumous), George Mbah, Dr Niran Malaolu, Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd), Femi Aborisade, Jenkins Alumona, Gbemiga Ogunleye, Muyiwa Adekeye, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju and Ike Okonta.
Tinubu also recognised “the soldier-democrats of the June 12 struggle,” including Major General MA Garba, Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa, Col Umar Farouk Ahmed, Col Sambo Dasuki, Col Lawan Gwadabe, Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong, Col Musa Shehu, Major General Chris Eze, Major General Harris Dzarma, Col Isa Jibrin, Maj. General Joseph Oshanupin, Col Olusegun Oloruntoba, Lieutenant Colonel Happy Kefas Bulus, Col J Okai, Col Emmanuel Ndubueze, Lt Col Yakubu Muazu and Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, the current Etsu Nupe.
He said the honours list would be released in the next few days.

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