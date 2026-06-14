Matawalle Rallies Support for Security Agencies, Says Only God Can End Nigeria’s Insecurity

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has said that only God can ultimately bring an end to Nigeria’s security challenges.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Matawalle said insecurity remained a national challenge that would require collective efforts from both security agencies and citizens to overcome.

He urged Nigerians to support security agencies and prayed for peace, while warning politicians against exploiting the situation for political gain.

“It’s disheartening, and we must all rise to ensure that security agencies and Nigerians work together to end insecurity in the country. Insecurity does not discriminate based on political affiliation or religion. It can affect anyone.

“That is why we have urged the opposition to stop using insecurity to incite people. It is a challenge that can happen to anyone, and no Nigerian is happy about it. Unfortunately, some members of the opposition appear pleased with the situation. They do not care about the people. What matters to them is portraying the government as a failure for their own political interests and deceiving people into believing they alone can end insecurity.

“It is only God that can bring an end to this insecurity, alongside our collective prayers and efforts. It should not be used as a tool to condemn others or score political points,” he said.

According to him, some people were circulating old and misleading videos on social media to suggest the failure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Noting that insecurity was not an isolated case in Nigeria, Matawalle promised that security operatives were working around the clock to crush terrorists unleashing attacks in parts of the country.

“There are fake and recycled videos being circulated; some dating back to Jonathan’s administration and others from countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali, yet they are being presented as incidents that occurred under this administration. That is not true.

“Our security operatives are working tirelessly across the country. We have directed them to deal decisively with terrorists, but this is not a challenge that can disappear overnight. Even some of the world’s powerful nations have battled insecurity for years and are still confronting it.

“We ask Nigerians to continue praying for us and supporting efforts to bring this challenge to an end,” he explained.