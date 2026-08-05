Lagos, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank Back QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit 2.0

The Lagos State Government, Zenith Bank and Fidelity Bank are among the public and private sector institutions supporting the second edition of the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit.

Also supporting the summit are the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Polaris Bank, the Africa Soft Power Group and Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, publishers of the online newspaper QEDNG.

QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit 2.0 is themed Creativity, Culture and Nigeria’s Next Chapter. It will hold on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The summit will bring together leaders from the creative industries, business, government and technology to examine how stronger partnerships among government, investors and the creative community can unlock opportunities for growth, job creation and sustainable development.

The organisers acknowledged the contributions of media and logistics partners including Abelinis Limited, ID Africa, Integrated Digital Communications Limited (IDCL) and IBST Media whose support is helping to deliver this year’s summit.

Commenting on the growing support for the event, QEDNG publisher and convener of the summit, Olumide Iyanda, said the institutions involved share a common belief in the potential of Nigeria’s creative economy.

“We appreciate every organisation that has chosen to support the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit. Some have provided sponsorship, while others are contributing through partnerships, media collaboration and logistics. Every contribution is important because it helps us create a platform where leaders from different sectors can have meaningful conversations about the future of Nigeria’s creative economy, Iyanda said.

The convener added that the summit is designed to encourage collaboration among policymakers, investors, business leaders and creative professionals, noting that sustained partnerships are essential to unlocking the sector’s full potential.

The organisers had earlier announced Sir Demola Aladekomo, executive chairman of SmartCity Resorts Plc, as chairman of the summit, and Ife Adebayo, national coordinator of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme at the Bank of Industry, as keynote speaker.

Other confirmed speakers are Joke Silva, Steve Babaeko, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (widely known as Kiekie), Efe Omorogbe, Omotayo Inakoju, Yibo Koko, Dr. Olamide Okulaja, Anwuli Ojogwu and Fisayo Fosudo. Veteran broadcaster Gbenga Adeyinka will host the summit, while Steve Ayorinde and Funke Treasure will moderate the panel sessions.