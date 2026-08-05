Tinubu’s Military Pay Rise ‘ll Boost National Security, Says Kalu

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The representative of Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a substantial salary increase for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He described the move as a strategic investment in national security and the welfare of troops battling insecurity across the country.

Kalu, who chairs the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), also urged military personnel and other security agencies to reciprocate the gesture by upholding professionalism, fairness and respect for the rights of citizens in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

President Tinubu recently approved a salary review of between 30 and 80 per cent for personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The new salary structure, scheduled to take effect from September 1, is expected to benefit about 250,000 military personnel and increase the Federal Government’s annual military wage bill by an estimated N264 billion.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday through his official social media handles, Kalu said the approval underscored the administration’s recognition that the welfare of members of the Armed Forces should remain a national priority.

He noted that military personnel continue to make enormous sacrifices in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, protecting lives and combating terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across various theatres of operation.

“The decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve a salary increase for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces deserves commendation. It reflects an understanding that the welfare of those who defend our nation should remain a priority,” the former Abia State governor said.

According to him, improving the welfare of troops is both a moral obligation and a critical step towards strengthening the country’s security architecture.

“Everyday, our servicemen and women make enormous sacrifices to protect lives, safeguard our territorial integrity and confront the security challenges facing our country. Supporting them with better welfare is not only the right thing to do, but also an investment in a stronger and more effective security system,” he stated.

Kalu called on members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies to justify the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating courage, discipline and integrity in the performance of their duties.

He said: “As this important gesture is being implemented, I encourage our military and other security agencies to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them by serving Nigerians with courage, professionalism, fairness and respect for human dignity.

“Nothing inspires public confidence more than security personnel who carry out their constitutional responsibilities with dedication and integrity.”

The senator maintained that improved welfare would further boost the morale and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces, stressing that national security remains the foundation for economic growth, national unity and sustainable development.

“A secure nation is the foundation of economic growth, national unity and sustainable development. With improved welfare, renewed commitment and the support of all Nigerians, I believe we can continue to make meaningful progress in securing our country,” Kalu added.

He reaffirmed his support for policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare, capacity and operational readiness of the nation’s security personnel, expressing optimism that the salary increase would strengthen their commitment to safeguarding the country.