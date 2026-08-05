Delineation: Itsekiri Group Rejects Equal Ward Allocation With Ijaw

Socio-cultural organisation, the Warri North Itsekiri Rebirth Forum, has rejected the proposed ward delineation matrix allocating 10 wards each to the Itsekiri and the Ijaw in Warri North Local Government Area.

The group described the proposal as fundamentally flawed, saying it does not reflect the demographic strength and electoral realities of the Itsekiri people.

Representing the group, Solomon Mikie and Justice Akoyoma, among others, in a statement, also urged the National Assembly to scrutinise the proposed ward delineation before taking any legislative action.

The forum, in a statement, said: “We believe that this proposal is fundamentally flawed and does not reflect the demographic and electoral realities of Warri North LGA. We therefore reject it in its entirety and call on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to implement what we consider an unjust arrangement capable of undermining the political rights and democratic aspirations of the Itsekiri people.

“INEC is expected to be an impartial institution that inspires public confidence through fairness, transparency and strict adherence to the Constitution and electoral laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Thr statement said, “According to INEC’s 2023 Register of Voters, the Itsekiri people of Warri North have six wards with a total of 134 polling units and 75,912 registered voters, while the Ijaw have four wards with 58 polling units and 34,480 registered voters. Thus, the Itsekiri have the highest number of registered voters, exceeding the Ijaw by 41,432.

“It therefore raises serious questions as to how the commission arrived at an equal allocation of 10 wards each for both ethnic groups. We respectfully urge INEC to explain the methodology used and review the proposed delineation to ensure that it reflects verifiable facts, constitutional principles and its own official records.”

While tasking the Parliament on its request, the forum said, “We also urge the distinguished members of the National Assembly to carefully scrutinise the proposed ward delineation before taking any legislative action. As custodians of Nigeria’s laws, members of the National Assembly have a constitutional responsibility to ensure that every process complies with the principles of equity, justice and democratic representation.

“Furthermore, we wish to express our disappointment with certain individuals who have purported to speak on behalf of the Itsekiri people on matters relating to ward delineation without consulting the communities they claim to represent.

“The Itsekiri people of Warri North did not mandate anyone to negotiate or enter into any agreement on this sensitive issue without broad consultation and the consent of the affected communities.

“Consequently, any understanding or agreement allegedly reached without such a mandate cannot be regarded as binding on the Itsekiri people of Warri North LGA. We are equally concerned that meetings reportedly held with various stakeholders, including federal authorities, were not followed by any meaningful briefing to the people.

“In view of these developments, stakeholders of the Warri North Itsekiri Rebirth Forum hereby declare that we no longer recognise those individuals as representatives of the collective interest of the Itsekiri people of Warri North.”

It urged government institutions at all levels to engage directly with credible representatives who genuinely enjoy the confidence of the people.

“Finally, we wish to state in the clearest possible terms that the Itsekiri Rebirth Forum rejects the proposed ward delineation exercise for Warri North in its present form. We call on INEC to revisit the exercise in accordance with constitutional provisions, verifiable demographic data, and the principles of fairness, equity and justice.

“We appreciate the efforts of Mr President, the Delta State Government and all well-meaning Nigerians who continue to seek a peaceful and just resolution of the issues surrounding the ward delineation exercise in the Warri Federal Constituency,’ it said.

The statement further reads: “We also wish to express our grave concern over reports and complaints from numerous Itsekiri communities alleging incidents of kidnapping and unlawful detention, in which victims were reportedly taken to Oporoza and subjected to intimidation and torture because they refused to align themselves with the interests of certain individuals.

“These allegations are extremely serious and, if established, constitute grave violations of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We therefore call on the President, the Governor of Delta State, the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Inspector-General of Police to immediately institute an independent and thorough investigation into these allegations and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice in accordance with the law.

“We respectfully urge the Federal Government not to overlook these complaints because history has shown that when allegations of intimidation, violence and lawlessness are ignored at an early stage, they can escalate into broader threats to peace, security and national stability.

“Many of the security challenges confronting Nigeria today developed because the excesses of certain individuals were not checked at their formative stages. Preventing such situations through prompt, impartial and lawful intervention is essential to protecting lives, preserving public confidence in our institutions, and safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy.”