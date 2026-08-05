Tinubu Felicitates NEDC Chair, Retired Gen Paul Tarfa, At 85

.Describes him as distinguished soldier, patriot, elder statesman

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tributes to the Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Major-General Paul Tarfa (rtd) as he clocked 85.

The President, in a six-paragraph statement issued on Wednesday described the retired two-star General as a distinguished soldier, patriot, and elder statesman devoted to

Nigeria’s unity, peace, and progress.

Tinubu, in the tribute stated, inter alia: “Today, I join family, friends, and associates in celebrating Major-General Paul Chabri Tarfa (rtd), a distinguished soldier, patriot, and elder statesman, as you mark your 85th birthday.

“Your life has been defined by honour, discipline, courage, and commitment to the service of our great nation. Throughout your illustrious military career and in retirement, you remained steadfast in devotion to Nigeria’s unity, peace, and progress.

“My dear General, as Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), you continue to exemplify purposeful leadership, bringing to bear your vast experience and strategic insight in supporting the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and sustainable development of communities devastated by years of insurgency.

“I have always admired your calm disposition, sound judgment, and selfless approach to national service. These enduring qualities have earned you the respect of generations of Nigerians and have made you a worthy mentor to younger leaders across the country.

“On this special day, I salute you for a lifetime of sacrifice, patriotism, and exemplary leadership. Nigeria remains grateful for your invaluable contributions to nation-building and your continued service to humanity.

“As you celebrate this remarkable 85th birthday, I pray that Almighty God will grant you sound health, renewed strength, enduring peace, and many more years of fulfilment in the service of our dear country and humanity.”