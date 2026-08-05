Katsina Hisbah Bars Personnel From Raiding Hotels, Homes Without Court Orders

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has directed all its personnel to obtain valid court orders or arrest warrants before entering hotels or residential premises in the course of their official duties.

The directive was contained in an internal circular dated August 4, 2026, and addressed to all local government commanders and headquarters personnel of the board.

According to the circular, the decision followed a resolution reached at the board’s regular meeting held on June 6, 2026, and takes immediate effect.

It stated that all officers and personnel must first secure a valid court order or arrest warrant before carrying out searches or entering hotels and private residences, “except where the commandant general or existing laws expressly permit otherwise”.

It explained that the directive was issued to ensure strict compliance with existing laws, rules and regulations governing law enforcement activities, as well as the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

It further warned that no commander or officer should authorize or carry out entry into hotels or residential premises without obtaining the appropriate legal authorization, unless an exception is specifically provided for under applicable laws.

The board, according to the circular, directed all local government commanders to immediately communicate the contents of the circular to officers under their command and ensure full compliance.

The circular stressed that officers are expected to respect the constitutional rights of citizens and conduct their duties in accordance with due process and the rule of law.

It warned that any violation of the directive would attract appropriate disciplinary action in addition to any legal consequences that may arise.