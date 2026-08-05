Former AGF, Aondoakaa, Condemns Renewed Killings in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Benue State, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), has condemned the latest attack on Abaashwa community in Mbaasar, Nzorov Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of the state, where suspected armed herdsmen killed four people.

In a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, James Ian, the PDP governorship candidate described the attack as “barbaric, heartbreaking and yet another painful reminder of the worsening security situation in Benue State.”

While extending his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack and praying for the speedy recovery of those currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the assault, Aondoakaa expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the state.

He stressed that the true test of effective security lies in preventing attacks rather than merely responding after lives have been lost.

He said: “Recurring attacks on Benue communities have created an atmosphere of fear, forcing many farmers away from their ancestral lands and threatening the state’s agricultural economy.”

Aondoakaa said the people of the state desired concrete security measures that would end the endless cycle of killings and displacement.

He appealed to the state government to appreciate that the protection of lives and property remains its foremost constitutional responsibility and should therefore command greater attention.

“Every available resource, every security architecture and every policy initiative should be directed towards achieving that sacred responsibility. Benue people deserve security, not endless condolences,” he said.

The governorship candidate also expressed concern over reports that some injured victims experienced delays in accessing prompt medical attention due to the ongoing industrial action by doctors in the state.

He, however, urged the authorities to make emergency arrangements to ensure that victims of violent attacks receive immediate medical care capable of saving lives.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of those killed in the Guma attack, divine healing for the injured and God’s comfort for the bereaved families.