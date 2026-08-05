Troops Rescue 14 Kidnapped Victims, Recover 281 Livestock in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Troops of the 8 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army have rescued 14 kidnapped civilians and recovered 281 rustled livestock following a confrontation with bandits in Horo Birni Village, Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A credible security source in the state confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Sokoto, saying the operation was carried out on Tuesday after the troops received distress calls from residents of the affected community.

According to the source, the bandits had invaded the village and were moving with the abducted victims and rustled animals before troops made contact with them.

“Troops engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to withdraw in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning the kidnapped victims and rustled livestock,” the source stated.

In the aftermath of the encounter, troops combed the area and successfully freed the 14 victims who were in captivity.

The source further disclosed that items recovered during the operation included 195 cows, 84 sheep, two camels and two motorcycles believed to belong to the fleeing terrorists.

He noted that the rescued civilians were found unharmed and have since been secured by the troops for necessary documentation and possible reunion with their families.

The source commended the swift response of the troops, saying it prevented further loss of lives and property in the agrarian community that has suffered repeated attacks in recent months.

He added that the success of the operation was made possible by effective synergy among security agencies and timely intelligence provided by residents.

“The troops are always battle-ready to tackle all forms of criminality in the country but need sustained community support and vigilance,” he said.

The latest rescue comes amid ongoing operations by the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, which has recorded several successes against banditry and kidnapping in Sokoto, Zamfara and other parts of the region in recent weeks.