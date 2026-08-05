Rapid Vigil Security, Zeta Alarm Systems Partner to Elevate Fire Safety Technology in Nigeria

Rapid Vigil Security, a leading physical and electronic security solution provider, has successfully concluded an intensive three-day technical training on the Zeta Addressable Fire System.

Organised in collaboration with UK-based Zeta Alarm Systems, the workshop aimed to deepen local technical expertise and reinforce international standards of the deployment of advanced fire detection systems across Nigeria.

The hands-on training session, held in Lagos, brought together engineers, technical support

teams and regional distributors to master the installation, configuration and maintenance of modern smart fire panels.

Speaking during the training, MD/CEO of Rapid Vigil Security, Theodora Nwenji, highlighted the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive safety solutions that blend physical guarding with cutting-edge electronic infrastructure.

“In our 29 years of operations, our core strength has consistently been the powerful combination of man and machine,” Nwenji said. “This collaborative session with experts from Zeta Alarm Systems creates a direct bridge between international manufacturers and local engineers. Our goal is to ensure that world-class fire safety technologies are implemented flawlessly in Nigeria.

“Fire protection is a life-saving necessity, and we remain strong advocates for strict fire regulations and global operational standards nationwide.”

Mark George, representing UK-based Zeta Alarm Systems, facilitated the technical modules focused on smart panel technology.

Established in 1985 in Swansea, Wales, Zeta Alarm Systems brings over four decades of expertise in early warning fire detection, gas detection, and emergency control systems, serving clients in over 60 countries worldwide.

“The focus over these past few days has been ensuring that local technicians gain complete operational familiarity with our smart panels,” George noted. “It is essential that installers understand how the technology works, how to configure it correctly, and how to maintain it so they stay fully aligned with the latest global advancements.”

Technical partners present at the event also commended the initiative. Participants emphasised the importance of continuous technical capacity building to support market expansion and reliable installation.

They also noted that the interactive nature of the workshop delivered practical, immediately applicable knowledge.

Project Manager at Rapid Vigil Security, Maxwell Onwujiobi, stated that the training exposed his technical support team to advanced diagnostic and configuration methods.

The workshop concluded with the presentation of official certificates of competence to participants, signaling a shared commitment by Rapid Vigil Security and Zeta Alarm Systems to continuously raise the benchmark for fire safety and property protection in West Africa.