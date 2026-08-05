Oyebamiji: Osun Deserves Better Value for Its Resources

The All Progressives Congress candidate for the August 15, 2026 governorship election in Osun state, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, a renowned banker and administrator, had previously served as Commissioner for Finance under former Governors Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola. He also served as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Omoluabi Holdings Limited. In this interview, Oyebamiji articulates his vision towards building a prosperous and economically vibrant Osun State through prudent fiscal management, industrialisation, infrastructure development, quality education, accessible healthcare, and the empowerment of youths and women, among other key policy priorities. Excerpts:

What informed your decision to meet with the media at this stage of the governorship campaign?

I considered it important to meet with the media for two major reasons. First, I wanted to express my sincere appreciation for the support the media gave me during my tenure as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). Many of the reforms we introduced at the agency received fair and objective coverage, and that support contributed significantly to the success we recorded.

Secondly, I felt it was necessary to formally present myself to this distinguished gathering as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The media remain critical stakeholders in our democracy, and I believe it is important for journalists to hear directly from those seeking public office. I also want Nigerians and the people of Osun State to understand the vision we have for the state and why we believe a new direction has become necessary.

How would you describe your record in public office and why should the people trust you with the governorship?

My record is available for public scrutiny. Before serving at NIWA, I was Commissioner for Finance under the administrations of Governors Rauf Aregbesola and Adegboyega Oyetola. Prior to that, I served as the Managing Director of the Osun Investment Company Limited, now known as Omoluabi Holdings Limited.

At NIWA, we implemented structural reforms that have continued to produce positive results. The Water Marshals Scheme remains operational, community-based water safety campaigns are still active, and workers’ welfare received significant attention during my tenure. These initiatives were designed to improve safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways and strengthen institutional efficiency.

Throughout my career, I have always believed in accountability, prudent management of public resources and measurable results. Those principles will also guide my administration if elected governor.

Why do you believe Osun State needs a change in leadership?

The facts speak for themselves. At the end of the APC administration under Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Osun State received approximately N2.6 billion monthly from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). Today, the state receives an average monthly allocation of about N16 billion. Ordinarily, such a significant increase in revenue should translate into visible improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, youth employment and economic development.

Unfortunately, many residents believe they have not experienced benefits that reflect the huge increase in public revenue.

There are also concerns about infrastructure projects allegedly awarded without sufficient transparency, with some reportedly deteriorating even before commissioning. Our position is that public funds must be managed responsibly and every kobo must deliver value for the people.

Can you explain your Prosperity Agenda and what it represents?

The Prosperity Agenda is the blueprint that will guide our administration. It is built around seven strategic pillars designed to address the immediate and long-term needs of Osun State.

The first pillar focuses on poverty alleviation, workers’ welfare and job creation. The second is responsive, accountable and transparent governance. The third promotes economic growth through support for small and medium-scale enterprises as well as youth and women empowerment.

The fourth pillar is security, safety and social protection. The fifth promotes productive agriculture through public-private partnerships and rural development. The sixth focuses on education, skills acquisition and targeted investment in healthcare delivery. Finally, the seventh pillar emphasises renewed investment in infrastructure, culture and tourism to stimulate inclusive economic growth.

Together, these pillars provide a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable development and improved living standards across Osun State.

What specific programmes will your administration implement within the first 100 days?

We have identified a number of practical actions that can begin immediately upon assumption of office.

First, we will undertake a comprehensive review of all outstanding entitlements owed to serving and retired workers and commence payment based on available resources.

Second, we will ensure that the Dagbolu Dry Port becomes operational because of its enormous potential to stimulate commerce, create employment and attract investment.

Third, through strategic partnerships with both public and private organisations, we intend to train and empower not fewer than 10,000 young people in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), thereby equipping them with globally competitive digital skills.

We will also establish monthly meetings of the State Security Council involving security agencies, traditional rulers and local government leaders to strengthen intelligence gathering and improve coordination in tackling security challenges.

In addition, we shall undertake a comprehensive fiscal sustainability review covering government revenue, expenditure and debt obligations. This will enable us to understand the true financial position of the state and make informed policy decisions.

Finally, we will conduct a statewide infrastructure audit to identify priority roads and other critical infrastructure requiring urgent intervention.

How do you intend to improve the state’s economy and public finances?

Sound financial management is essential for sustainable development. Having served as Commissioner for Finance, I understand both the opportunities and the challenges associated with public finance.

Our administration will begin with a detailed assessment of the state’s financial position. We must know our actual revenues, obligations and liabilities before embarking on major expenditure programmes.

Beyond that, we will expand the state’s internally generated revenue through economic growth rather than excessive taxation. We will encourage investment, support businesses, promote agriculture, improve the ease of doing business and eliminate waste in government spending.

Our objective is to ensure that public resources are utilised efficiently and transparently while directing more funds to sectors that directly improve the lives of citizens.

Youth unemployment remains a major concern. What opportunities does your administration offer young people?

Young people occupy a central place in our development agenda because they represent the future of Osun State. Our administration will prioritise digital skills development by training at least 10,000 youths in ICT during our first phase in office. Beyond training, we intend to connect participants with opportunities for entrepreneurship, innovation and employment.

We will also strengthen support for small and medium-scale enterprises by improving access to business support programmes, encouraging innovation and creating an enabling environment for private investment.

Agriculture, technology, tourism and the creative industry will also receive attention because they possess enormous potential for job creation. We want young people to see Osun not as a state they must leave in search of opportunities, but as a place where they can build successful careers and businesses.

Education and healthcare are critical sectors. What reforms should the people of Osun expect under your administration?

Education and healthcare are fundamental to the development of any society, and they will receive priority attention under our administration. A government that genuinely cares about its people must invest in quality education and accessible healthcare.

We are concerned about the current state of education in Osun. There are reports of shortages of teachers in many public schools, while parents and students continue to express concerns over the rising cost of tertiary education. We believe every child deserves access to quality education regardless of background.

Our administration will undertake a comprehensive assessment of the education sector to identify gaps in infrastructure, manpower and learning outcomes. We will recruit qualified personnel where necessary, improve learning facilities and strengthen technical and vocational education to equip our young people with skills that meet today’s economic realities.

In healthcare, we intend to revitalise primary healthcare centres, improve access to essential medical services and ensure that investments in the sector directly benefit the people. Preventive healthcare, maternal and child health, and rural healthcare delivery will receive special attention because a healthy population is the foundation of economic growth.

What is your vision for infrastructure and economic development in Osun State?

Infrastructure is a major driver of economic growth. Without good roads, reliable energy, efficient transportation and modern public facilities, businesses cannot thrive and investors will look elsewhere.

Our administration will undertake a comprehensive infrastructure audit to determine priority projects that can stimulate economic activities across the state.

We shall focus on roads that connect farming communities to markets, improve transportation networks and enhance access to industrial and commercial centres.

We also intend to promote renewable energy through pilot off-grid projects in selected public institutions and rural communities. Reliable electricity will reduce production costs for businesses and improve the quality of life for residents.

The operationalisation of the Dagbolu Dry Port will also form part of our broader economic development strategy. We believe the facility can become a major logistics hub capable of attracting investors, creating employment and increasing commercial activities within the state.

Security has dominated political discussions in Osun. What measures will your administration adopt to address insecurity?

The Constitution is very clear that the primary responsibility of government is the security and welfare of the people. That principle will guide every decision our administration makes.

We will institutionalise regular meetings of the State Security Council involving security agencies, traditional rulers, local government leaders and other relevant stakeholders. Security is everyone’s responsibility, and collaboration is essential for effective intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

Technology will also play an important role in our security architecture. We will explore modern approaches to surveillance, intelligence sharing and emergency response while strengthening cooperation with federal security agencies.

Above all, our administration will be fair, impartial and committed to protecting every resident of Osun State irrespective of political affiliation, religion or ethnicity.

You have repeatedly raised concerns about political violence in Osun. Why do you believe this issue deserves urgent attention?

Political violence has no place in a democratic society. Elections should be contests of ideas and programmes, not intimidation, fear or bloodshed.

Our party has consistently maintained that it has been one of the major victims of political violence in the state. During the 2022 governorship election, more than 25 members of our party were allegedly killed. Among them was the Chairman of Irewole Local Government, Honourable Remi Abass, who was murdered within the council secretariat.

We have documented several other attacks and incidents involving our members and continue to pursue justice through the courts. More recently, reports indicated that some of our supporters were attacked in Ede. These developments are disturbing and should concern every lover of democracy.

We appeal to security agencies to remain professional, impartial and firm in ensuring that every citizen is free to participate in the democratic process without fear.

There have been allegations linking government officials to criminal elements. What is your reaction?

There have been public reports and allegations concerning individuals accused of criminal activities allegedly operating within government circles. The Inspector-General of Police himself publicly raised concerns during his visit to Osun State, while other reports have alleged the arrest of a suspected criminal within the private residence of the Secretary to the State Government.

These are serious allegations that deserve thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities. Our position is straightforward: anyone found to have violated the law should face justice irrespective of political affiliation or social status.

Our administration will uphold the rule of law and ensure that no individual is above the law. Public confidence in government can only be sustained when justice is administered fairly and transparently.

If elected governor, what kind of leadership should the people of Osun expect from you?

The people should expect a government that listens, consults and serves. Leadership is about responsibility, accountability and the prudent management of public resources.

My experience in both the public and private sectors has prepared me for this responsibility.

I understand the importance of financial discipline, transparency and long-term planning. Our administration will encourage stakeholder engagement, maintain open communication with citizens and ensure that government policies are driven by the collective interest of the people rather than narrow political considerations.

We shall build institutions, strengthen governance and create an environment where businesses can flourish, investors can thrive and every citizen has the opportunity to realise his or her full potential.

What message would you like to leave with the people of Osun ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship poll?

I want to assure the people of Osun that our campaign is built on hope, competence and a genuine desire to serve. We are presenting practical solutions to the challenges facing our state, not empty promises.

The Prosperity Agenda reflects our commitment to improving workers’ welfare, creating jobs, strengthening security, investing in education and healthcare, expanding economic opportunities and ensuring transparent governance.

I respectfully seek the support and prayers of the people of Osun. By the grace of God and with the mandate of the electorate, I am confident that together we can build a more prosperous, peaceful and progressive Osun State.

I also thank members of the media for their continued commitment to informing the public. I urge them to continue to report fairly, professionally and objectively throughout the election period.