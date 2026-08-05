Kano Assembly Suspends 3 LG Chairmen over Alleged Fraud

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the chairmen of Bagwai, Bebeji and Rogo Local Government Areas for three months over allegations of financial misappropriation and abuse of office.

The suspension followed the adoption of a report by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during plenary yesterday. Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala, presented the report on behalf of the committee chairman.

According to the report, the probe was triggered by petitions from the legislative councils of Bebeji and Rogo LGAs, and concerned citizens of Bagwai LGA.

The committee said it found evidence of fund diversion in Bagwai; contract irregularities and illegal land sales in Bebeji, and mismanagement of funds for roads and rural electrification in Rogo.

It recommended a three-month suspension to allow for a thorough investigation, citing Sections 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution.

The Assembly directed the Clerk to forward the resolution to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for immediate action.