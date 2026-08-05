Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Abduction of Three Military Recruits in Kebbi

Onuminya Innocent

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested two suspects linked to the abduction of three newly passed-out military recruits along the Anka/Bukuyum Road in Zamfara State.

The suspects were identified as Abubakar Mallan Abubakar, male, of Gargam Village, Bagega, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and Usman Muhammadu, male, of Ajera, Ilorin, Kwara State.

A statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said the arrests were made on August 1, 2026 at about 6:15 a.m. during a targeted operation based on credible intelligence.

According to the statement, the operation was coordinated by operatives of the Command following weeks of tracking and surveillance on suspected criminal networks operating across state borders.

During preliminary interrogation, one of the suspects reportedly made useful disclosures regarding the abduction of the three recruits in July 2026.

The incident, the police said, occurred along the Kwanan Mayanchi–Gurusu axis of Zamfara State, a route notorious for banditry and kidnapping.

The police identified one of the victims as Kabiru Hassan of Ribah in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The other two victims are said to be indigenes of Zuru Local Government Area.

SP Usman confirmed that the three recruits have since regained their freedom, though details of how they were released were not disclosed.

He added that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Umar M. Hadejia, psc, MNIM, commended the officers involved in the operation for their professionalism and diligence.

CP Hadejia reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to identifying, arresting and prosecuting all persons connected with kidnapping and other violent crimes, assuring residents of continued efforts to safeguard lives and property across the state.