2027: Kwara APC Guber Candidate, Danladi, Pledges More Dividends of Democracy for Rural Communities if Given Mandate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election, Hon.Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has assured the people of the state that he will not disappoint them, adding that he will provide more dividends of democracy to the rural communities if given the mandate to rule the state come 2027.

Danladi made the promise during the final thank-you-visit of all APC candidates for 2027 to Isin and Ifelodun Local Governments Areas of the state.

Danladi was accompanied by other candidates of the APC to traditional rulers and stakeholders of the party in the two local governments.

The team had earlier toured Ekiti, Oke-Ero, Oyun, Offa and Irepodun LGAs, all in the Kwara South senatorial district of the state.

Speaking at the palace of Olusin of Isin, Danladi said he has no doubt that Kwara southerners particularly the people of Isin are for APC, and thanked the Olusin, the Isin Traditional Council, and religious leaders in the community for giving the government a continued support to succeed.

He said: “We are here as candidates of APC to thank you for standing by Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration, and for standing by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We all know your challenges in Isin Local Government, particularly on security issue.

“The government is trying its best to resolve the challenges before us, so that peace will return fully.”

Danladi added: “After our party primaries and the uploading of candidates’ names by INEC, we felt as responsible citizens to pay you a homage before the start of campaign.

“Not that we would wait till campaign period before seeing us. We know how we’ve been playing our game. We know your supportive roles for this government.

“By His grace, we will not disappoint you and we will sustain the good legacies of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.”

Addressing the party’s candidates in Igbaja (Ifelodun LGA), the Elese of Igbaja, Oba Ahmed Babalola Awuni Arepo III, said the candidature of Danladi is divine and called on all and sundry to rally round the project.

Oba Awuni appreciated President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq, and party key stakeholders for acceding to their request for the shift of senatorial slot to Igbomina after the turn of Ekiti and Ibolo, saying this typifies equity, justice and fairness.

The monarch prayed for the success of all the party’s standard-bearers come 2027.

While at Isanlu-isin, the Olusin of Isanlu-isin and Chairman, Isin Local Government Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Olugbenga Oloyede (Atobatele II), said Isin community has benefited immensely from the APC government and is willing to repay with vote.

“This is payback period. We, in Isin Local Government, are united in our decision to repay (with vote) what we have received from the present government. Isin rapidly developed, under this administration, especially in the area of school infrastructure. We are proud of this government,” Olusin said in his palace.

“Also, with the support of the state government, Isin Local Government chairman is working tirelessly to check security challenge in Isin. This one alone is enough for us to pay back to APC. Ore la fi nsan ore (Kindness is the currency used to repay kindness).

“I therefore employ the service of our royal fathers here seated to go back to their respective communities to sensitize and mobilize our natives to act in this direction.”

Kwara South senatorial candidate, Prince Lekan Adewoye, in his remarks, said it is evident that Isin community is for APC, given their massive turnout.

House of Representative candidate for Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Mrs Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, appreciated the party faithful for standing by APC, promising to serve them well in the next dispensation.

The APC candidate for Offa/Oyun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Dr Rafiu Ajakaye, said the pre-campaign visit is to express gratitude to the traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

“Our visit is to thank you for your support for this administration. And we are excited with what we have seen. We want to assure you that our governorship candidate, Hon Danladi, and the rest of us will not let you down,” Ajakaye said in Igbaja.

The council chairmen for Isin, Hon. Benjamin Olarewaju Jolayemi, and Ifelodun, Hon. Femi Yusuf, joined the monarchs and other stakeholders to receive the guests at their respective local government areas.