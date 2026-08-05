Ameerah Legacy Foundation Marks Inaugural Launch with Academic Excellence Awards

Ameerah Legacy Foundation has officially launched, marking its inaugural community outreach with an event that brought academic recognition and free healthcare together for over 200 students, parents and teachers across two public schools in Surulere, Lagos.

The event, held on July 24 2026, at Community High School, Tafawa Balewa Crescent, Surulere, featured Academic Excellence Awards recognising outstanding students from the host school and Lagos Progressive Secondary School.

It also offered free health checks to members of the community, a pairing the Foundation says reflects its core belief that education and health are inseparable pillars of community development.

Ameerah Legacy Foundation was established with a conviction that true success is measured not by what is accumulated, but by the lives touched, the opportunities created, and the hope left behind for generations to come.

Named after the founder’s daughter, the foundation was born out of a desire to invest meaningfully in people, particularly children, women and families who form the foundation of any thriving society.

At the heart of the foundation’s mission is a simple truth: when a child is encouraged, a future leader is born; when a teacher is appreciated, countless lives are shaped; and when a parent is healthy, an entire family flourishes.

This philosophy shaped the structure of the inaugural event, which recognised outstanding students for academic performance and character, while also honouring the teachers who guide them, many of whom, alongside parents, received free medical attention on the same day.

The health component of the event was delivered by licensed, practising medical doctors on ground, who conducted screenings for hepatitis, tuberculosis, blood pressure, blood sugar and diabetes, and stress levels, alongside general checkups. Free medication was provided to attendees where needed.

The response from the community was described by organisers as deeply emotional. Several parents and teachers were moved to tears, expressing gratitude that such recognition and care had been extended to students and staff of public schools, a demography organisers say is often overlooked by outreach programmes that prioritise engagement over tangible impact.

“Friday was the first step in a promise we made to celebrate excellence and care for the people who raise and teach our children. This is only the beginning of what Ameerah Legacy Foundation will bring to communities across Lagos,” said Chairman, Ameerah Legacy Foundation, Mr Oladapo Obansere.

“There is nothing more rewarding than investing in the lives of our children,” said Oluremi Ogunwale, a member of the Foundation’s team. “Seeing the excitement on the faces of students, teachers and parents, knowing that a child in a public school can be celebrated for academic excellence, and that a teacher’s years of work can be recognised too, that is exactly why this foundation exists.”

“In all my years as an educator, I have rarely seen a day like this. Our students were celebrated for their excellence, our teachers were recognised for their dedication. Ameerah Legacy Foundation has shown that public school children deserve the same recognition as anyone else, and we are deeply grateful,” said the Principal of Community Senior High School, Mr. Adewusi Gbenga Adeleke.

“This event reminded our students that hard work is seen and celebrated, and it reminded our teachers that their labour does not go unnoticed. What Ameerah Legacy Foundation brought to our school was more than an award ceremony, it was a statement that every child matters,” said Principal of Lagos Progressive Senior High School, Mrs. Oyedokun Olukemi Adenike.

Beyond the inaugural event, Ameerah Legacy Foundation is building continuing programmes aimed at long-term impact.

This includes its Kids Learning Hub, a free, gamified educational platform in development for Nigerian children aged 4 to 17, designed to make learning engaging through lessons, quizzes and interactive progress tracking once launched.

The foundation also operates a donations programme, accepting books, clothing, food, and direct contributions, with a stated commitment to transparency in how every donation is deployed.

Organisers said the July 24 event marks only the beginning of the foundation’s work. Plans are already underway to expand outreach to additional communities, with future editions expected to build on the model established in Surulere, pairing recognition with wellness, and celebration with concrete support.

As the foundation’s guiding message states: “Empowering Lives. Building Legacies. Inspiring Change.”