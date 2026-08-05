NYCN Lauds FCC Commissioner Peter Eze for Empowering Enugu Youths

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Enugu State chapter, has commended the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze, popularly known as Eze Mbanabo, for what it described as his outstanding commitment to youth empowerment and human capital development.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the council, Comrade Barth Ebuka Okoh, the youth body lauded Hon. Eze for creating unprecedented opportunities for young people across Enugu State through his office at the FCC.

According to the NYCN, many youths from the state have secured federal employment opportunities under Eze’s leadership, while several others have benefited from overseas programmes, seminars, workshops, professional training, and other capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing their skills and competitiveness.

The council described these interventions as life-changing, noting that they have expanded opportunities for young people, inspired hope, and nurtured a new generation of leaders capable of contributing meaningfully to the development of the state and the nation.

The statement further noted that for the first time, Enugu youths have benefited on such a significant scale through the office of the FCC, describing Eze’s achievements as a clear demonstration of purposeful and people-oriented leadership.

The NYCN also praised the federal commissioner for promoting fairness, transparency, and equal access to opportunities, stressing that his approach has reassured young people that success can be attained through merit rather than political influence or godfatherism.

“Hon. Peter Eze has given hope to countless young people by proving that one does not need a political godfather to access opportunities and excel. His accessibility, fairness and unwavering commitment to empowering ordinary youths have earned him the admiration and gratitude of the people,” the statement read.

On behalf of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Enugu State chapter, and the youth population of the state, Okoh expressed profound appreciation to the federal commissioner for what he described as his selfless service, benevolence and dedication to the welfare and advancement of Enugu youths.

The council prayed for God’s continued blessings upon Eze, asking for greater wisdom, strength, good health, and more opportunities for him to continue serving Enugu State and Nigeria.