South-East APC Women Inaugurate National Coordinating Committee Ahead of Historic Mega Rally, Empowerment Programme

First lady expected in Enugu for the event

The National Coordinating Committee for the APC South-East Women Mega Rally & Empowerment 2026 has been formally inaugurated ahead of the landmark regional gathering scheduled for Tuesday, August 18 at Okpara Square, Enugu State.

The inauguration and strategic media briefing, held in Abuja on Tuesday, officially commenced mobilisation across the five South-East states for what organisers describe as one of the largest gatherings of women in the region.

Mary Ikoku, chairman, Media, Protocol & Publicity Committee of the APC South-East Women Mega Rally & Empowerment 2026, in a statement, said the event, themed “One Region, One Vision, Victory for Tinubu 2027,” was expected to receive First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Others expected at the mega rally and empowerment 2026 are the Minister of Women Affairs; APC National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile Idele; South-East governors and their wives; the wives of federal and state legislators; members of the National Assembly; ministers; party leaders; traditional rulers; professionals; market women; youth organisations; civil society organisations; and women from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

The statement said the event will also serve as a grand South-East reception in honour of the First Lady in recognition of her unwavering commitment to women’s economic empowerment through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

“Enugu State, under the leadership of Governor Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, will serve as the host state for the regional gathering. The Governors of the South-East, led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma,CON, together with their First Ladies, are joining hands to welcome the First Lady in a collective demonstration of the region’s commitment to women’s empowerment, unity and inclusive development,” the statement said.

The programme will combine large-scale women’s empowerment initiatives, policy dialogue, health outreach and leadership development, while also serving as a platform for grassroots mobilisation in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the briefing, the APC South-East Zonal Women Leader and Convener of the programme, Dr. Oby Ajih, described the initiative as a defining moment for women in the region.

“For too long, the voices, numbers and capacity of APC women in the South-East have not been matched with visible platforms and resources. This Mega Rally is our answer. It is a statement that South-East women are organised, united and ready to take centre stage in shaping the political and economic future of our zone and our party. When you empower South-East women, you secure votes, you secure communities, and you secure the future,” Ajih said.

She said the rally would not only empower women economically but also demonstrate the unity and political strength of South-East women as they mobilise in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda and President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The programme, she added, will feature grants and start-up capital for traders, farmers and SMEs; skills acquisition kits; healthcare outreach, including maternal health education and health insurance enrolment support; as well as leadership and political capacity-building programmes for women.

Former Senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Dr. Uche Ekwunife, commended President Tinubu for what she described as his administration’s commitment to women’s empowerment and called on women across the South-East to mobilise massively in support of the President’s re-election.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated genuine commitment to improving the lives of Nigerian women through the Renewed Hope Agenda. South-East women recognise these efforts and are prepared to reciprocate with stronger grassroots mobilisation. On August 18, we will speak with one voice in support of the President and the future of our region,” Ekwunife said.

Also speaking, Princess Gloria Akobundu, National Organising Secretary of the Tinubu Torch Bearers, described the rally as a strategic platform for strengthening grassroots mobilisation and expanding women’s participation in national development.

Akobundu said, “The Renewed Hope Agenda continues to create opportunities for Nigerian women. This gathering is a demonstration that South-East women are united, organised and committed to advancing the President’s vision because empowering women ultimately strengthens families, communities and the nation.”

Responding to questions from journalists on the level of preparedness, the Abia State Representative on the National Coordinating Committee and Chairman, Media, Protocol & Publicity Committee, Hon. Mary Ikoku, expressed confidence that preparations had reached an advanced stage.

“From the reports of our various committees, I can confidently say that preparations are well on course. Mobilisation across the five South-East states is strong, coordination is seamless, and every committee is working with a clear sense of purpose.

“We look forward to welcoming Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, whose Renewed Hope Initiative continues to put resources, opportunities and renewed hope directly into the hands of Nigerian women.

“In the South-East, the August Meeting has always been a symbol of unity, purpose and the strength of our women. On August 18, we will write a new chapter in that proud tradition—bigger in scale, richer in impact and stronger in purpose. We are ready. Enugu is ready. South-East women are ready.”

The National Coordinating Committee is led by the APC South-East Zonal Women Leader, Hon. Dr. Oby Ajih, and comprises Senator Dr. Uche Ekwunife (Anambra); Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia); Hon. Mrs. Uju Kennedy (Anambra); Princess Gloria Akobundu (Imo); Rt. Hon. Ginika Tor (Enugu); Princess Anne Agomeze (Ebonyi); and Dr. Mary Ikoku (Abia), representing the five South-East states.

The media briefing was attended by committee members, women leaders and stakeholders from across the region, including Dr. Lilian Obenwa.