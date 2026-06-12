Troops Intensify Pressure on Terrorists in Lake Chad Region as Two Ranking ISWAP Commanders Surrender

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have intensified pressure on terrorist elements operating in the Lake Chad region, resulting in the surrender of two ranking commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). The development marks another major success in the military’s ongoing counter-terrorism campaign and underscores the growing impact of sustained operations against insurgent strongholds across the North-East.

In a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Haruna Sani, the surrendered terrorists were identified as Ismail Mohammed and Abu Umar. He disclosed that both men are currently in military custody and undergoing the requisite profiling and debriefing processes.

According to preliminary assessments, the two commanders occupied strategic positions within the terrorist hierarchy and operated along the Mangari axis of the Lake Chad region. Ismail Mohammed was identified as a close associate of senior ISWAP leader Baa Shuwa and is believed to possess extensive knowledge of the group’s command structure, operations and activities.

Abu Umar, on the other hand, was widely recognised within the terrorist network as a skilled explosives specialist. He was reportedly responsible for the fabrication and maintenance of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), as well as other combat-support equipment employed by the insurgents.

Further interrogation of the surrendered commanders revealed that another high-profile terrorist, Mohammed Khalifa, a member of the ISWAP Shurah Council, was neutralised during joint operations conducted by Operation Hadin Kai.

Military authorities described the surrender of the two commanders as a significant setback for the terrorist organisation, given their influence, operational experience and technical expertise accumulated over several years within the insurgent network. Their decision to surrender further reflects the effectiveness of sustained offensive operations by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, supported by precision engagements carried out in collaboration with allied partners against terrorist enclaves across the theatre.

The sustained pressure generated by these coordinated operations has continued to degrade terrorist capabilities, disrupt operational networks and compel increasing numbers of insurgents to abandon the fight and surrender.

The latest development is also seen as evidence of growing desperation and declining morale within terrorist ranks, as relentless military operations continue to deny insurgents freedom of movement and access to safe havens. It further highlights the effectiveness of ongoing efforts aimed at dismantling terrorist leadership structures and weakening their operational capacity.

Operation Hadin Kai reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining pressure on all terrorist elements. The military also pledged to continue exploiting every available opportunity to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting peace and stability to affected communities.