As Pension Assets Deepen Market Influence, PFAs’ Exposure to Equities, Govt Securities Rises to N23.87tn

Kayode Tokede

Nigeria’s pension industry has further strengthened its position as a major source of long-term capital for the economy, with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) increasing their exposure to equities and Federal Government securities to N23.87 trillion as of April 2026.

The figure represents an increase of N3.58 trillion, or 17.65 percent, from the N20.29 trillion recorded at the close of 2025, according to the latest report from the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The report highlighted a significant rise in pension investments in both the stock market and government securities, reflecting the dual attraction of strong market returns and the safety of sovereign debt instruments.

A breakdown of the data showed that PFAs’ investments in quoted equities climbed to N6.5 trillion in April 2026, up from N3.95 trillion at the end of December 2025, representing an increase of about 64.68 per cent.

This sharp appreciation underscores pension managers’ growing confidence in the Nigerian stock market amid improved corporate earnings and favorable macroeconomic conditions.

Similarly, investments in Federal Government securities rose to N17.36 trillion from N16.33 trillion in December 2025, an increase of N1.02 trillion or 6.3 per cent, further reinforcing the role of government debt instruments as a cornerstone of pension portfolio allocation.

PenCom explained that Federal Government securities comprise FGN Bonds held-to-maturity and available-for-sale, Treasury Bills, Agency Bonds issued by the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), Sukuk instruments, Green Bonds, and state government securities.

The latest asset allocation indicates that, of the pension industry’s net asset value of N30.94 trillion as of April 2026, investments in government securities accounted for 77.15 per cent, while equities accounted for about 21 per cent, highlighting the industry’s preference for a balanced mix of safety and growth.

Market analysts attributed the growing exposure to equities to the remarkable performance of the Nigerian stock market in the first four months of the year. They noted that improved corporate fundamentals, stronger earnings growth, and renewed investor confidence encouraged PFAs to increase their market participation.

At the same time, attractive yields on government securities continued to offer pension managers opportunities to secure stable, predictable returns.

Treasury Bills and government bonds have remained particularly attractive to institutional investors. As of early 2026, Treasury Bill yields ranged between 12 per cent and 22 per cent depending on tenor and prevailing market conditions.

The sustained appetite for government securities has also been supported by strong investor confidence in the monetary authorities’ efforts to manage inflationary pressures and maintain foreign exchange stability.

The impact of pension funds on the equities market has become increasingly visible. Their participation contributed significantly to the bullish momentum on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), with investors gaining approximately N56.6 trillion in market value during the first four months of 2026.

Market capitalisation rose from N99.38 trillion at the end of 2025 to N155.99 trillion as of April 30, 2026, representing a gain of N56.6 trillion or 56.97 per cent.

Likewise, the NGX All-Share Index advanced from 155,613.03 basis points at the close of 2025 to 242,277.81 basis points by the end of April, translating to a year-to-date gain of 55.69 per cent.

The market rally unfolded against a backdrop of improving macroeconomic indicators. Inflation moderated to 15.38 per cent in March 2026, down from 15.15 percent in December 2025, while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 26.50 per cent from 27 percent.

Analysts, who spoke with THISDAY, said pension funds were among the major beneficiaries of the strong re-rating of Nigerian equities, noting that many fundamentally sound stocks had previously traded below their intrinsic values.

They argued that the relative stability of the naira, improving economic outlook, and stronger investor sentiment encouraged PFAs to increase their exposure to the stock market while maintaining substantial positions in fixed-income assets.

Industry observers also pointed to the remarkable growth of the pension sector over the years, driven largely by regulatory reforms introduced by PenCom. These reforms, alongside mergers and acquisitions among operators, have strengthened the industry’s capacity to mobilise long-term savings and channel them into productive investments.

Speaking on the investment strategy of PFAs, Vice President of Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, said that pension fund investments are guided by strict regulatory safeguards designed to protect contributors’ retirement savings.

According to him, the pension industry operates under a highly regulated framework because it manages workers’ retirement contributions and must therefore prioritise capital preservation.

He explained that PenCom imposes limits on investments in volatile assets, compelling PFAs to adopt prudent portfolio strategies that balance growth with safety.

“Pension fund administrators are required to maintain a careful balance between fixed-income and variable-income investments. The objective is to preserve contributors’ funds while generating sustainable returns over the long term.

“This diversified approach reflects the varying risk appetites of contributors and the distinct fund categories within the pension system. Ultimately, the overriding goal is to ensure that retirees have access to a secure and dependable source of income,” Adonri said.

The latest figures reaffirm the growing influence of pension assets in Nigeria’s financial markets and underscore the industry’s expanding role in supporting capital market development, government financing and long-term economic growth.