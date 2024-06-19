Tinubu:  Yes, there is Suffering in the Land, We’re Not the Only People Facing Such

•Describes rail tracks vandalism, stealing of electric cables as acts of sabotage

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, acknowledged that Nigerians were facing difficult times, but said they were not the only ones dealing with hash economic realities.

Tinubu said, “Yes, there is poverty; there is suffering in the land. We are not the only people facing such, but we must face our challenges.”

He insisted that it was now imperative for Nigerians to have a change of value system if the country was to make progress.

The president, according to a statement issued by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, spoke in Lagos on Monday evening, when he played host to a delegation from the National Assembly, who came to felicitate with him on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

The delegation, led by President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, included Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau; and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, among others.

Tinubu challenged citizens to have a change of mind-set about Nigeria if the country was to overcome its current challenges.

He stated, “The need (for some citizens) to change the rent-seeking mind-set and become more productive to the economy is a challenge. The need to stop smuggling and all economic sabotage.

“Why should we have people removing rail tracks and all that, stealing electric cables and sabotaging the economy? We must embrace the campaign to change our value system. We must tell our people that the challenge we face is for all of us to change our mind-set about our country.

“Good economics at a harsh time is the challenge that we must face. As I said in my speech, no matter how difficult it is and how challenging it can be, I will not turn my back on Nigeria.”

Tinubu commended the leadership of the National Assembly for the support extended to his administration, which he said had resulted in some of the important developments recorded by the government.

“It is great pride for me to have the best of partners in the National Assembly. We have to drill down and be all-inclusive in our bid to satisfy our people. It is daunting, but we cannot run away from the fact that this country must survive the hardship,” the president stated.

He acknowledged the challenges and the task ahead, but assured the country of his unwavering determination to turn things around.

“We must find a way to eliminate banditry and terrorism so that farmers can bring out food from the farmland.

“If you do not have good roads to bring the food to the population, even if you grow the food and you are losing 60-70 per cent to damages, you will pay the price.”

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Akpabio said he came with the leadership of the National Assembly to pay homage and felicitate the president on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

On what Nigerians should expect from the legislature in the days ahead, Akpabio said, “Looking forward, the National Assembly will tinker with some existing legislations to further improve on the nation’s ease of doing business.”

After meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly, the president proceeded to a meeting with the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.