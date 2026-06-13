  • Saturday, 13th June, 2026

Uzodimma Charges Nigerians To Deepen Democracy

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has challenged Nigerians to work harder to sustain democracy.

He said both Nigerians and the institutions must collaborate to defend democracy and make it a covenant that they must keep.

In his democracy message, Uzodimma, who is also the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, insisted that the legislature, judiciary, security agencies, the electoral body and Nigerians themselves must work hard to uphold democracy as the best form of government for the country.

“Democracy is not the work of government alone. Let each of us, in our own station, support and consolidate it,” he declared.

While acknowledging that democracy in Nigeria still faces some challenges, he was optimistic that given the 27 years of unbroken democracy Nigeria truly deserved this form of government they fought for.

He paid glowing tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other democracy activists who made sacrifices for the advent and sustenance of the current democracy.

“It is fitting to recall that President Tinubu was one of those who fought for this democracy. He stood in the trenches of that struggle. He risked his freedom and his life when silence would have been safer. Today, by the grace of God and the will of Nigerians, he leads the democracy he helped to birth,” he declared.

Uzodimma also commended Tinubu for embarking upon bold reforms that have steadied the national economy as well as renewed the confidence of the world in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast and keep faith with the country in the march to consolidate democracy and good governance.

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