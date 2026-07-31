Don Raises the Alarm over Declining Public Trust in  Healthcare System

Raheem Akingbolu

The Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Abuja, and Professor of Medical Law, Prof. Uwakwe Abugu, has expressed concern over the declining public confidence in Nigeria’s healthcare system, attributing it to the persistent failure to hold medical practitioners and healthcare institutions accountable for negligence. He also condemned the practice of demanding police reports from victims of emergencies before they can receive medical attention, describing it as unlawful and inhumane.

Prof. Abugu made these remarks while delivering the 52nd Inaugural Lecture of the University of Abuja titled, “Restoring the Dignity of the Patient.” He noted that although Nigerian law expressly prohibits the denial of emergency medical treatment, there remains a significant gap between the country’s legal framework and its implementation.

“Although Nigerian law unequivocally prohibits the denial of emergency medical treatment, a significant gap remains between the legal framework and its practical implementation. Consequently, access to urgent healthcare often remains uncertain and, in many instances, dangerously inadequate,” he said.

According to the legal scholar, the gap is evident in numerous incidents across the country where patients have either been denied emergency treatment or subjected to delays that sometimes resulted in avoidable deaths.

To buttress his point, Prof. Abugu cited the case of Greatness Olorunfemi, who died in October 2023 after allegedly being denied prompt emergency care at Maitama District Hospital in Abuja following injuries sustained during a “one chance” robbery attack.

He said the incident underscores the continued disregard for the legal obligation placed on healthcare providers to administer emergency treatment without delay.

Speaking on the consequences of medical negligence, Prof. Abugu stressed that public trust is central to the effective functioning of any healthcare system because it influences patients’ willingness to seek medical care and comply with professional medical advice.

“When members of the public perceive that medical negligence or malpractice can occur without consequences, confidence in healthcare providers diminishes significantly,” he said.

He added that many Nigerians are either unaware of their legal rights or are discouraged from asserting them, thereby fostering widespread skepticism about the ability of the healthcare system to deliver safe, effective and reliable healthcare services.

Prof. Abugu also decried the abandonment of patients because of their inability to pay for emergency medical services, describing the practice as one of the most disturbing forms of medical negligence in Nigeria.

According to him, such conduct undermines not only the constitutional right to life but also the inherent dignity of the human person by making access to healthcare dependent on financial capacity rather than medical necessity.

He further referenced the case of Goodness Ibeh, who was reportedly rushed to a private hospital in Lagos in 2024 after sustaining severe injuries from a violent assault.

According to him, despite requiring immediate emergency stabilisation, the hospital allegedly delayed treatment while insisting on the payment of an upfront deposit before any meaningful medical intervention could commence.

He described the incident as a stark reminder of the grave consequences of placing financial considerations above the urgent need to save lives, and called for strict compliance with existing laws governing emergency medical care.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja and Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, commended the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT) for its invaluable contributions to nation-building through quality legal education, scholarship and the promotion of the rule of law.

The vice-chancellor also praised Prof. Abugu for his visionary leadership in repositioning the University’s Faculty of Law and for his courage and commitment to advancing legal scholarship, which were evident in the successful hosting of law lecturers from across the country during the Association’s conference last year.