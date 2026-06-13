Cavista Holdings, Glocient Hospitality Celebrate Francis Ogosi’s Election as Chairman Institute of Hospitality Nigeria Region

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Cavista Holdings and Glocient Hospitality have congratulated Francis Chukwuka Ogosi, Hospitality Manager at Glocient Hospitality and Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, on his election as Chairman of the Nigeria Region of the Institute of Hospitality (IoH), the internationally recognised professional body for hospitality professionals.

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, the Institute of Hospitality is one of the world’s leading professional membership organisations for the hospitality, leisure, and tourism industries. Through professional accreditation, leadership development, education, and networking, the Institute promotes excellence and professional standards across more than 100 countries.

In his congratulatory message to Ogosi, the Chairman, Cavista Holdings and Glocient Hospitality, Niyi John Olajide said, “Francis’ election as Chairman of the Institute of Hospitality Nigeria Region is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to raising standards across the sector.

“Glocient Hospitality was built on the conviction that world-class hospitality can and should be grown from African soil. Having one of our own lead the foremost professional body for this industry in Nigeria is a validation of that conviction.

“We are proud to have him as part of the Cavista Holdings family and are confident that his leadership will contribute significantly to advancing professionalism and excellence within Nigeria’s hospitality industry.

“Ogosi’s election reflects a distinguished career spanning more than two decades in hospitality development, hotel operations, and tourism management across Nigeria and West Africa. Widely regarded as one of the region’s leading hospitality professionals, he has built a reputation for delivering successful hotel developments, operational turnarounds, and guest experience excellence.

“Since 2009, Ogosi has advised hotel investors, developers, and owners across the region, helping to deliver more than 1,500 hotel rooms and over 18 major hospitality projects.

Under his hospitality leadership at Glocient Hospitality (operators of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, Ekiti State) the resort earned recognition as Nigeria’s Best Resort for two consecutive years, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s leading tourism destinations.

“The election further underscores the growing influence of Nigerian hospitality professionals on the global stage and highlights the important role of leadership, professional development, and industry collaboration in strengthening the future of hospitality across Nigeria and West Africa.”