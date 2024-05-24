Police Intercept Gunrunner, Recover Rifles Meant for Enforcing Sit-at-home in Anambra

. Rescue kidnapped victim, recover vehicle

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Operatives of the Police command in Anambra State yesterday intercepted a gunrunner, who was conveying rifles meant for secessionists, who planned to use it to enforce sit at home exercise in the state on May 30.

Similarly, the foiled an attempt to kidnap a victim in Aguata area of the state last Wednesday.

Spokesperson of Anambra State Police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this, said the success of the operation was made possible by intelligence gathered by men of the command.

He said: “Anambra police operatives today 23/5/2024 by 11:30 a.m intercepted a gang member of a notorious gunrunning syndicate in Onitsha, recovered seven brand new Jojef magnum pump action guns, in a concealed bag.

“This breakthrough is following the practical intelligence and tact-led Policing strategy of the Commissioner of Police (CP) Nnaghe Obono Itam, to frustrate criminal plans, especially on the intel (intelligence) received over time about planned attacks by unlawful group/secessionists to enforce illegal sit-at-home on 30th May 2024.”

Secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had recently declared May 30 as heroes’ day, to honour the souls of those departed, during the civil war.

The group warned that the day would be marked by staying at home, and that anyone found violating the order would be dealt with. It also wrote to West African Examination Council (WAEC) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, to cancel its examination and proposed convocation respectively, which were scheduled for that day.

Ikenga describing how the gunrunner was intercepted said: “The operatives laid ambush at the identified location at Creek Road, Onitsha and the gunrunner on sighting the Police abandoned the bag and took to his heels.”

He said CP Itam has directed a manhunt for the suspect and his gang members, while calling on Anambra citizens to sustain the provision of security information, assuring them that police will continue to act such information.

Meanwhile, Police in Anambra foiled an attempt to kidnap a victim in Aguata area of the state last Wednesday.

Ikenga said police operatives in the area were alerted to the incident, and that they moved swiftly and rescued the victim and recovered his vehicle, a sky blue Toyota Camry.

Ikenga said this was made possible by the rejigging of the method of operation of men of the Command by the newly deployed state Police Commissioner, Nnaghe Itam.

Part of the press statement disclosing the foiling of the abduction read: “The officers responded swiftly when they got the report at about 4:30 pm on May 22, 2024, of the abduction in Umuchiana village, Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA.

“During the hot chase by the police team, the criminals shoved the victim out of the vehicle at Ndike village in Orumba North LGA and drove off for escape.

The officers sustained the trail on the abductors, and the criminals abandoned the vehicle on Umunze road, Orumba South LGA and ran into a nearby bush.

“Operations are still ongoing for the possible arrest of the hoodlums, while the victim has been debriefed and reunited with his family.”

Ikenga said the commissioner has vowed to continue the onslaught against criminal elements, as he charged the men of the Command to remain gallant.