Police Nab Hashiru Baku, Fleeing Killer of Brig-Gen Harold, Recover Service Pistol

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The FCT Police Commissioner, Beneath Igweh, yesterday, said police operatives from Utako Division, in a covert operation, led by CSP Victor Godfrey, trailed and apprehended the fleeing gang leader, one Hashiru Marazu Baku, who masterminded the killing of Brig Gen Uwen Harold rtd, at Chile Hotel, in Kano State.

Some suspects were arrested on June 23, 2024, in connection with the murder of the retired Gen at his residence on June 21, 2024, with his service pistol and some ammunition carted away by the criminals.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Igweh said a follow-up operation by the same team of police operatives on the 19th July, recovered the said service pistol of the late Brigadier General with two rounds of 9mm live ammunition, in Mararaba, Nasarawa State at about 02:00am.

“Some other exhibits recovered from the residence of the suspect included a wrist watch belonging to the wife of the late Brigadier General, other jewelries and seventy nine bottles of 100ml of codeine.

“It is important to note that the same Hashiru Marazu Bako was once arrested in 2022 at Wuse zone 6 for armed robbery, was prosecuted and sentenced to Kuje correctional facility from where he broke out during the May 22, 2022, Kuje jail break,” he said.

The commissioner of police further disclosed that a team of police operatives from Utako Division led by CSP Godfrey trailed a Golf Vento vehicle with registration No. KWL 368 CP, around Arab Junction Utako-Darki Junction, Jabi, suspected to be driven by a gang of armed robbers.

“Upon sighting the police operatives, the suspects opened fire on the operatives which resulted in a gun duel. The suspects succumbed to the superior fire power and prowess of the police and the following suspects were arrested: Ibrahim Yakubu, Monday Joseph, and

Lawal Mustapha,” he said.

Igweh added that the suspects confessed to have been operating, while one other escaped with bullet wounds.

He, however, reiterated his commitment and willingness to always work with residents of FCT to defeat crime in all its forms in the Federal Capital Territory.